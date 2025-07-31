Dr Leah Totton, skincare clinician, reveals 3 ways flying makes skin 'dull' and 'puffy'

If you're anything like me, you never hop on a plane without at least a litre of water from duty-free and some emergency face moisturiser, as I simply refuse to allow the perils of high altitude to affect my skin.

However, try as I and many others might, there's no escaping the fact that flight travel wreaks havoc on our skin.

According to Dr Leah Totton, skincare specialist and founder of Dr Leah Skin Clinics, there are three major ways our skin is affected by flight travel.

More crucially, she shares what we can do to mitigate these unwelcome symptoms as much as possible. Meaning you can arrive at your sunny destination with a glowy complexion.

© Getty Images Travelling, especially flying, can wreak havoc on our skin

How flying affects our skin: Breakouts

Ever noticed a pimple or two appearing post-flight? You're not alone. Dr Leah says breakouts after being on a plane are very common, regardless of whether you're prone to spots or not.

"It is very common to experience breakouts during a flight, no matter what skin type you have. Your skin will be producing more oil to compensate for the lack of moisture, and the oil buildup can lead to breakouts as a result of bacteria."

© Getty Images Suffering from post-flight breakouts is common

Dr Leah adds: "Not only this, but a change in skincare routine and poor air quality also exacerbate spots."

The skincare expert also notes that our diet is to blame. "We tend to consume salty, sugary snacks before a flight and in the air. This, combined with a lack of sleep, impacts our skin enormously."

Thankfully, Leah says that breakouts as a result of flying usually correct themselves after a few days. The trick is maintaining your usual skincare routine.

© Instagram/DrLeahTotton Dr Leah Totton shared her expertise with HELLO! on how to prevent problem skin caused by flight travel

How flying affects our skin: Swelling

The lack of moisture that causes breakouts also means that our skin is generally dehydrated. It also means that our skin is susceptible to swelling and puffiness.

"Your face may also appear puffy during and post-flight, as the pressure can slow down the lymphatic drainage system," Dr Leah says, adding: "And the salt intake from food can also cause facial swelling."

There are ways to counteract this. Firstly, try not to overdo it on the salty, in-flight pretzels. Secondly, some gentle face massaging with a moisturiser or face oil will help give the skin's lymphatic system a boost.

"I would recommend a lymphatic drainage massage before flying and after flying. A Lymphatic drainage massage helps reduce swelling.

"By gently massaging certain areas, it helps move fluid away from blocked areas to allow it to flow properly, this will work to prevent fluid buildup in the body (especially in the arms, legs and face) whilst stimulating blood flow and lymphatic circulation."

How flying affects our skin: Dullness

If you've noticed your skin looks less bright after being on a plane, then there is a good reason for this. "Our complexion may appear dull after or during flying. Dehydration and lack of sleep are to blame, plus, the high altitude reducing blood flow to the skin also plays a part."

Sometimes sleeping on planes is impossible. But if you're one of those lucky people who can catch forty winks in the air, then just know you're doing your skin the world of good.

If not, the most important thing is hydration, hydration, hydration. Make sure you pack that litre water bottle.

© Getty Images Self massage after a flight can help reduce swelling in legs and arms, as well as our face

How to prevent skin issues from flying

Dr Leah has plenty of tips when it comes to making sure your skin is in optimal condition during and post-flight.

"Having a hot shower before flying should be avoided as this can disrupt the moisture balance for the skin on the body and face, which may lead to itchiness and irritation. However, a cold shower may be able to reduce swelling and inflammation post flight."

She added: "It is best to cleanse the skin before flying, with cold or lukewarm water. Look to use a gentle cleanser that will hydrate the skin, to avoid any further irritation.

© Getty Images Cleansing before hopping on a plane will help prep your skin and prevent issues

"The Dr Leah Skincare Foaming Cleanser is fragrance free, it will deeply cleanse the skin and remove environmental pollutants, it also contains jasmine and aloe vera, which are anti-inflammatory and soothe the skin."

Leah continued: "Exfoliate your body and face the night before flying as this will remove any dead skin cells, which will allow the skin to absorb moisture more easily."

And lastly, as much as we all love that in-flight glass of bubbly as we're taking off. If you want your skin to be at its best, swerve the drinking.

"It is important to avoid alcohol when flying, as this will only dehydrate you further. And ensure you are drinking water throughout the flight."