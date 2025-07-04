Dealing with hormone imbalance? Here’s why algae oil might help

The impact hormones have on the female body can’t be understated. For instance, they interact with neurotransmitters in the brain to impact mood and emotions, while research shows that women are more likely to wake up during the night due to hormonal changes.

That’s not all, though. “Hormonal imbalances and fluctuations can dramatically affect the skin's behaviour, often triggering changes in oil production, sensitivity and even the skin’s ability to heal,” says Laura Porter, facialist and skincare expert.

A hormonal imbalance (which is a term you’ve probably heard thrown around a lot) simply means having too much or too little of a hormone, seeing as our bodies rely on everything having a delicate balance.

Algae-based oils are a growing hit in the skincare industry, as they are rich in vitamins, minerals and polysaccharides... and a hero for hormone-induced skin issues. When applied topically, they hydrate, support skin elasticity, reduce inflammation and repair damaged barriers.

One that we’re loving right now is GLORIAH’s Liberation Oil, which was inspired by the Women’s Liberation Movement (hence the name) and contains Algapur, a next-generation algae oil, that can be used all over the body.

“Skin shifts are driven by fluctuating levels of hormones like oestrogen, progesterone and androgens – which can all influence the skin’s balance,” explains Porter. “For some, this results in breakouts, while others may experience dryness, redness or a loss of radiance.”

It's not just the cells on your face that hormones can dry out – your intimate area is at risk too. If this duo of dryness is something you relate to, you’ve probably tried every lotion and potion you can get your hands on. But have you tried an algae-based oil?

With the aim of making hormonal fluctuations easier to manage when it comes to the skin, GLORIAH's fast-absorbing Liberation Oil is as effective on the face as it is on the vulva, and it is clinically proven to increase hydration by 15% and elastin synthesis by 200% within 24 hours.

Our hormones play a greater role than many of us realise. It thus pays to understand how they operate and the extent to which they impact different areas of skin across the body.… and how an algae-based oil like GLORIAH’s might be the golden ticket soothing our worries away.

What hormones are responsible for skin problems?

The main culprits are androgens (such as testosterone), oestrogen, progesterone and cortisol, says Porter – all of which work in tandem to cause different problems on your skin.

Androgens: “These hormones ramp up oil production and lead to clogged pores and inflammation. When androgen levels spike – especially in conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or during the menstrual cycle – it often results in breakouts.”

Oestrogen and progesterone: "Fluctuations in these hormones can weaken the skin barrier, increase sensitivity and make skin more prone to dryness or dullness."

“Fluctuations in these hormones can weaken the skin barrier, increase sensitivity and make skin more prone to dryness or dullness.” Cortisol: “This stress hormone is another big player. It can trigger inflammation, worsen acne and even speed up skin ageing if chronically elevated.”

How do hormones cause vaginal dryness?

Vaginal dryness is a common problem that many women experience at some point in their lives – and, of course, it’s typically sparked by hormonal fluctuations.

The menstrual cycle, menopause, perimenopause, breastfeeding, postpartum, medication like contraceptive pills and antidepressants, cancer treatments like chemotherapy and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can all contribute to vaginal dryness.

As far as hormones are concerned, vaginal dryness often occurs due to a decrease in estrogen levels. Reduced estrogen causes the skin and tissues of the vulva and vagina to thin and lose elasticity, leading to dryness.

The formulators at GLORIAH say its Liberation Oil was created with this in mind. It provides instant relief from hormone-driven dryness thanks to the soothing algae boosting hydration and collagen, while the evening primrose calms inflammation and supports skin elasticity.

What are GLORIAH's other hero products?

Other hero products include the Soul Gel, a water-based lubricant designed to hydrate, soothe and support sensitive intimate skin through every hormonal shift, and the Slow Jam, a calming evening pulse oil designed to ease your mind and body into deeper sleep without disrupting your hormones.

What's more, the team intentionally design their products to look like skincare: something you are proud to buy and own, not stuff in a drawer. Think premium glass bottles and beautifully designed paper tubes that are always free from single use plastic and chemicals.

