Jennifer Lopez, Goldie Hawn, and Beyoncé all swear by olive oil – here's why

Olive oil is more than just a kitchen essential, it should sit in your medicine cabinet too. The tasty oil is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and antibacterial properties that improve overall skin and hair health.

When perusing the olive oil aisle, you're probably just considering if it will sauté your vegetables well. But, it might be time to start considering if it would taste good along with your morning coffee.

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, and Beyoncé consume olive oil regularly. Goldie Hawn, 79, told Women's Health in 2021: "I ingest two tablespoons of olive oil before bed."

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her skincare through GOOP

Jennifer Lopez has long claimed that olive oil is responsible for her ageless skin. "My mom used to say that olive oil was the cure-all for everything," she told Vogue in 2020.

Jennifer's mom isn't the only person to claim the oil worked magic. In 2005, Sophia Loren told the Sunday Times that she defied aging with her "love of life, spaghetti, and the odd bath in virgin olive oil."

Olive oil has been found to fight inflammation and protect blood cholesterol from oxidation, thus lowering risks for heart disease. The antioxidants found in olive oil have been shown to act like ibuprofen. While some may recommend applying olive oil directly onto your skin, esthetician Anna Babayan of Anna Babayan Skincare told Real Simple: "In order for all of its amazing properties to be useful, olive oil is best ingested."

© JLo Beauty / Instagram Jennifer Lopez loves both luxury beauty and budget drugstore buys

While ingesting olive oil could lower your risks for heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's, it can also give you an incredible head of hair. People have used olive oil for their hair for thousands of years. While there's little scientific evidence to support olive oil's popularity, some research finds that it is a powerful moisturizer.

Many shampoos and conditioners contain olive oil, and some hairstylists even recommend massaging a dollop onto your scalp for ultimate results.

© Instagram Beyonce launched her haircare line, Cécred, in 2025

As for olive oil as skincare, there's some reported benefits. According to the International Olive Council, olive oil has many vitamins, including A, D, K, and E. Many soaps, body washes, and lotions use olive oil bases as it's known to moisturize and hydrate skin.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn gave her daughter Kate Hudson a lot of skincare advice

I don't know about you, but I may be adding olive oil to my skincare routine!