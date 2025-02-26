7 Best thigh-high boots and how to wear them in 2025

Thigh-high boots are an indisputable wardrobe classic.

From Julia Roberts' iconic black patent boots in Pretty Woman, to Beyoncé’s statement-making, glittering thigh-high boots during her Renaissance world tour - t's clear that everyone needs a pair of thigh-high boots in their footwear arsenal.

"Over-the-knee boots may be a perennial cold-weather staple, but this season, they’re bigger (and bolder) than ever," explains H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon, "At Chloé, sleek thigh-highs made an ethereal statement when paired with flowing, sheer chiffon dresses." Dominating the AW24 runways, sky-high boots were a go-to choice for both designers and fashion insiders at Fashion Week last year, solidifying their status as the must-have footwear of the moment.

Gucci and Fendi's thigh-highs showcased their versatility, proving that these statement boots can effortlessly elevate structured ensembles—think sharply tailored mini skirts and chic suit separates. Meanwhile on January 26 during Paris Fashion Week Men's, UGG partnered with luxury fashion brand Sacai on a thigh-high boot. "The thigh-high boots were buckled to the top, suggesting protection and cocooning, while also styled folded over to expose the sheepskin, showcasing comfort from the elements and toughness of the outside world," the brand explained in a statement.

There's something about a boot that finishes above the knee that exudes a certain sultriness, but the style didn't always epitomise the height of desirability.

Rather, the origin of thigh-high boots dates back to the 15th century when they were largely worn by men. Heralded for their functionality, the style was worn during military and equestrian endeavours.

While your current schedule likely lacks these sorts of hands-on activities (or perhaps you're gallivanting on horseback 24/7? We'd hate to presume), modern thigh-high boots have a certain enduring appeal, and are unrivalled in their versatility.

As spring rears its head, make no mistake - your footwear collection will be incomplete without them...

The Best Thigh-High Boots To Shop This Season:

Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots Chloé Step into luxury with Chloé's extravagant over-the-knee boots, perfect for pairing with a boho-chic look. Hailing from the brand's AW24 runway, these hot-property pumps are made from panels of supple leather with a chic, slouchy design. £1,590.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Servena Pointed Toe Over-The-Knee Boots Dune Inject a dose of sass into your evening attire with Dune's leg-lengthening boots. Crafted from premium leather that fits and flatters the leg, the pointed shoes ooze feminine flair. £200.00 AT DUNE

Ruched Over-Knee Boots Proenza Schouler Proenza Schouler's over-the-knee boots will take you from day to night with a powerful touch of femininity. Featuring a slip-on style with a square toe and buttery ruched leather, the kicks will heighten any look - literally. £680.00 AT FARFETCH

Dulcie Boots Schuh Charm your way through the night in chocolate. Schuh's affordable boots elongate the leg while offering ample comfort, perfect for partying the night away. £68.00 AT SCHUH

Marfa Boots Khaite Khaite’s 'Marfa' boots blend Western charm with modern luxury, featuring sleek leather, a pointed toe, and a sturdy heel. They’re versatile, refined, and effortlessly elevate any look with bold sophistication. £1,680.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Leona Stretch Leather Over The Knee Boots AllSainta AllSaints’ 'Leona' boots bring edgy style with their chunky sole, lace-up design, and smooth leather finish. Comfortable yet bold, they add an effortlessly cool touch to both casual and elevated looks. £279.00 AT JOHN LEWIS

Leza Boots Steve Madden Black, sleek and striking with a tall silhouette, pointed toe, and stiletto heel, Steve Madden's 'Leza' boots are a must for any after hours bash. We'd pair ours with a pleated mini skirt, tights and turtleneck knit for autumn. £170.00 AT STEVE MADDEN

How we chose:

Style: From point toes to block heels, this round-up contains a mix of designs, silhouettes and cuts to suit all body types.

From point toes to block heels, this round-up contains a mix of designs, silhouettes and cuts to suit all body types. Price: Over-knee boots don't tend to come cheap, even if they hail from the high street. However, we have done out best to include a wide range of price points, whether you're an avid luxury lover or shopping on a budget.

Why you should trust me:

My role on the fashion features team at HELLO! Fashion, coupled with over 10 years experience in the fashion industry, has enabled me to curate an expansive brand vocabulary and develop an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. Luxury trends spotlighting is my bread and butter, which helps me to predict trickle-down high-street trends that will appeal to the masses, be them seasoned style veterans or keen fashion rookies.

