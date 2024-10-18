The chicest ways to wear velvet after hours

Few fabrics exude opulence quite like velvet - hence why it is favoured by so many in the region of party dressing.

Luxuriant and plush, the timeless fabric trend is by no means an occassionwear exclusive - in fact, it can totally work as an all-rounder.

© Imaxtree Schiaparelli AW23

But there's no denying that its soft-touch, sumptuous finish lends itself perfectly to an evening look.

Tailored suits and decadent evening dresses offer prime opportunity to incorporate velvet into your outfit repertoire this season. But even if you seek a more subtle approach, there are options - think bows, bags or ballet flats.

© Instagram/Schiaparelli Brands such as Schiaparelli are celebrated for their use of the plush material

A high number of luxury brands have championed the silky soft texture. Schiaparelli, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Rick Owens and Nensi Dojaka to name a small few. The fabric never fails to inject a hearty dose of decadence into your evening attire, leading it to become a hot favourite among the style set.

From sweeping gowns to polished purses, discover the best ways to style velvet this season.

H! Fashion shares the best ways to wear velvet:

The Embroidered Jacket

Slipping into a velvet jacket for your after-hours affair is the perfect way to elevate a sleek all-black look. Enough without being too much, the lavish layer offers warmth and sophistication in a single, striking garment. Pair yours with knee-high boots and a playful lace-trimmed mini skirt for an added dose of texture.

Jacket: Denver Velvet Jacket, £350, RIXO

Skirt: Blumarine Bow Lace-Trimmed Satin Mini Skirt, £730, HARVEY NICHOLS

Earrings: Lalelita North Star Burst Large Drop Earrings Gold, £99, WOLF & BADGER

Bag: Rabanne 1969 Nano Shoulder Bag, £700, SELFRIDGES

Shoes: Kurt Geiger Kensington Boots, £249, SELFRIDGES

The Burgundy Pop

A pop of burgundy is bang on trend for AW24. The hottest hue on the market, the romantic red pigment blends perfectly with a dash of metallics, be it a sequinned skirt, a slingback pump or a futuristic eyeshadow blend.

Top: Dylan Velvet Top, £78, REISS

Skirt: Short Sequinned Skirt, £89.99, ZARA

Bag: Mini LE 5 À 7, £1350, SAINT LAURENT

Shoes: Gucci Heloise Sandals, £790, MYTHERESA

The Sweetheart Mini

A feminine frock will take you into the early hours with ease. A flip of a puffball skirt, an feminine off-the-shoulder silhouette and a sprinkling of bows makes for a darling partywear aesthetic.

Dress: Self-Portrait Bow Embellished Mini Dress £380, MYTHERESA

Bag: Saint Laurent Cassandre Mini Matelassé Leather Bag, £515, MYTHERESA

Shoes: Mae Black, £255, FLABELUS

The Velvet Bag

Add a touch of velvet to your statement attire with a petite purse. From heart-shaped Vivienne Westwood gems to vintage drawstring accessories, there are many pieces that will elegantly arm your functional fashion statement.

Dress: Satin Dress, £490, ACNE STUDIOS

Bag: Belle Heart Frame Purse, £370, VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Shoes: Madely Gold Leather Double Strap Kitten, £299, L.K. BENNETT

The Slip

Exude simple sophistication in a slip dress. We're loving chocolate brown for autumn, especially when paired with a frosting of timeless gold jewels. We'd recommend mixing high end, high streets and independent labels fort a truly intriguing outfit.

Dress: Polo Ralph Laurent Velvet Maxi Dress, £550, MYTHERESA

Necklace: Lala Salama Imani Choker, £118, WOLF & BADGER

Bag: Baby Furoshiki Bag, £52, ROOP

Shoes: Faye Heeled Sandals, £259, SANDRO

The Modest Maxi

Modesty is also in vogue, meaning a longline dress crafted from sumptuous velvet is a timeless choice. Suitable for black tie 'dos and cocktail evenings spent barside, a gothic-inspired piece is mysterious and mesmerising in equal measure.

Dress: Ganni Cutout Velvet Midi Dress, £290, MYTHERESA

Bow: Prada Velvet Logo Hair Clip, £450, FARFETCH

Shoes: KG Kurt Geiger Former Stud Slingback Black Shoes, £119, SELFRIDGES

The It-Girl Top

Amp up the cool-girl glamour with a long-sleeved top and mini skirt combination. Paired with knee high boots and a coveted shoulder bag, the piece can double up for club nights out and classy at-home hosting.

Top: 16Arlington Solaris Stretch Velvet Top, £245, LUISA VIAROMA

Skirt: Maje Diamanté-Embellished Mini Skirt, £259, SELFRIDGES

Bag: Staud Black Tommy Beaded Bag, £258, SSENSE

Shoes: Coperni 90mm Bridge Leather Boots, £489, FARFETCH

The Statement Mini

Who said gold was solely for summer? Black velvet and gold is a match made in sartorial heaven - just ask Schiaparelli. Bring the sunshine to the winter season with a dash of high octane glamour via a lick of lavish metallics.

Dress: Callie Luxury Embellished Black Party Dress, £460, OCEANUS

Necklace: Adie Gold-Plated Bracelet, £95, RIXO

Shoes: Justine Leather Heeled Mules, £158, REISS

