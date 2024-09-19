The 9 best jewellery moments at London Fashion Week SS25

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this month, London Fashion Week has become globally renowned for launching the most exciting young talent in design, as well as playing host to established houses like Erdem, Emilia Wickstead and Burberry.

While designers have been showcasing their SS25 collections, some of the most compelling style statements have been seen front row or en route to shows or parties worn by our favourite influencers, editors and celebrities.

This season individualism reigns supreme, with guests keen to showcase their personal style with statement accessories, clashing patterns and a return to bright, scene-stealing colour palettes after many months of neutrals.

Piling up pearls, mixing metals and bringing back boho are just some of the trends seen with jewellery this show season.

Here are some of our favourite street style jewellery moments from LFW SS25...

© Instagram Golden Age Proving that simple gold accessories remain timeless, Art Director Federica Labanca adds her favourite charms on a custom Pandora necklace, pairing it with her choice of pearl and gold rings from the brand for a chic style statement that compliments her classic oversized tailoring.

© Christian Vierig True Blue Denim remains a fashion mainstay, and this LFW guest doubles up with a shirt and jeans, layering a beige blazer and adding a pair of always-chic pearl earrings.

© Eamonn M. McCormack / Instagram Silver Lining Singer Chiara King chooses chunky silver hoops and stacking rings from Pandora for her pastel pink blazer and mini look from designer Natasha Zinko to watch the SS25 show, adding edge with tinted glasses.

© Christian Vierig All The Small Things This LFW guest accessorises with a tiny choker necklace, chain and tennis bracelet to update her classic striped shirt and Ray-Ban look.

© Christian Vierig Power Pastels With her elfin crop, stylist Amy Verity pairs a classic Burberry trench with an oversized pastel pink bag, lime trousers and thrifted shoes. She accessorises with dangling silver earrings from Pandora, a nod to the Boho resurgence.

© Instagram Fringe Benefits HF's own Lauren Ramsay adds interest to her Vinted skirt and Camilla Elphick shoes with a fringed jacket from Balzac Paris. Max Mara sunglasses, an H&M bag and statement pearl and gold jewellery from Pandora complete the look.





© John Phillips / Victor Virgile Pearl of Wisdom Pearls remain a must-have, even for the boys. As a proud sponsor of the Ahluwalia SS25 show, Pandora jewellery was hand-selected to adorn London designer Priya Ahluwalia's runway looks, with chokers and cuffs chosen to add a dose of opulence.

© Victor Virgile Be Adorned The motif continued with Ahluwalia models decorated with strings of pearls, making wearable statements in the form of body chains across the torso, hands and arms.