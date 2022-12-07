Did Meghan Markle just have her own 'revenge dress' moment? The fashion set have a theory about the white off-the-shoulder gown…

The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely show-stopping at the Ripple of Hope award gala last night.

She and the Duke of Sussex were awarded with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award, awarded to “[people] who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice and human rights.”

MORE: Harry & Meghan's 2nd Netflix trailer just dropped, and she reveals her never seen before interiors

RELATED: Meghan Markle wears a stunning lavender jumper in trailer for Netflix documentary 'Harry and Meghan'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Ripple of Hope awards gala

The Duke and Duchess recently dropped not one, but two trailers for their upcoming Netflix show Harry and Meghan, which has inevitably become the talking point of the entire world… literally. The 41-year-old former actress proved she deserves to be commemorated, not criticised as she not only picked up the prestigious accolade, but also glowed in her opulent white ensemble. Many sartorial spectators have commented that Meghan, who has faced criticism since the trailer for her documentary aired, had her own revenge dress moment at the Ripple of Hope awards.

Which begs the question, is revenge: sweet, best served cold, or in the form of a bespoke Louis Vuitton dress created by Nicolas Ghesquiere? She wore an off the shoulder dress that was reminiscent of a certain black dress worn by Princess Diana in 1994 to a Vanity Fair party which ‘broke’ royal protocol. Meghan paired the pleated bardot gown with black Louis Vuitton court pumps, a Givenchy satin clutch she’s worn before and Princess Diana's Aquamarine ring.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two-part documentary: confirmed release dates, episodes and more

RELATED: Prince William and Princess Kate appear in Meghan and Harry's Netflix trailer

Meghan looked ultra radiant in bespoke Louis Vuitton

There’s something significant about Meghan’s choice of look, that many are questioning... was this a nod to her late mother-in-law’s iconic revenge dress that she wore amidst her own life drama? “When the entire world is against you, the best revenge I guess is to look good and smile,” remarked popular designer and author Mark D. Sikes about Meghan’s outfit on his Instagram account. Amidst all the drama and the unfair criticism, Meghan’s flawless sartorial allure hasn’t changed. Much like her mother-in-law, she knows the power of a show-stopping outfit.

Black off the shoulder dresses have become synonymous with that Diana moment, and Meghan’s dress sported a similar off the shoulder neckline, though Diana’s black number by Christaina Stambolian had more of a sweetheart shaping. It also had a similar silhouette, creating an hourglass shape, though the Duchess kept it more demure, with a slightly less fitted, slightly longer fit. Both women sported a small black clutch, dangling earrings and a beaming smile. The end result of finally feeling "free"?

Her dress was reminiscent of Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'

Their latest trailer revealed the documentary will be released in two parts: Volume I on December 8 and Volume II on December 15. The anticipation is real.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.