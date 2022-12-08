Harry and Meghan Netflix doc episode 1: all the best moments - LIVE UPDATES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much anticipated Netflix documentary has dropped - and the first episode is just as amazing as we had anticipated. The episode premiered at 8am on Thursday morning in the UK (in the US it was midnight Pacific time) and promised to be an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" which would provide "the other side" of their high-profile love story.

WATCH: Harry & Meghan: How to watch documentary, episode timings and more

Read on for all the biggest moments in the first episode.

Harry and Meghan shared a number of unseen photos

The introduction

The episode opened with the disclaimer that members of the royal family had decined to comment on the content within the series. It was also revealed that all filming had concluded by August 2022 – just one month before the Queen's death.

The couple spoke openly about the start of their romance

Harry and Meghan's early dating details

Harry and Meghan shared a number of intimate details about the start of their romance – from their first dates, to their email exchanges, to their nicknames for each other.

We found out that Prince Harry was actually 30 minutes late for their first date, which lasted an hour. One Twitter viewer remarked: "So you're telling me Harry and Meghan might not have happened due to Harry being late on the first date... Thankfully it all worked out!"

There were also behind-the-scenes photos and some video footage from the early days of their relationship – and we got a candid look inside their one-week visit to Botswana, where the couple went back to basics and slept in a tent amongst the wildlife.

We even found out that Harry had a secret 'checklist' for potential girlfriends. And at one point, we saw archive footage of Meghan being asked to choose between Harry and William!

Their young children also featured

Harry talks about his mother Princess Diana

There was a big focus on Princess Diana and the huge impact she had on Harry. From discussing the death of his mother, to comparisons made with Meghan, Harry spoke openly about his loss and heartbreak – and his subsequent difficult relationship with the paparazzi.

At one point, we saw Princess Diana directly approaching a photographer who had followed the family on a skiing break - and told him, "as a parent" to leave them alone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry compares Meghan to his mum Princess Diana

Rare family pics of Archie and Lilibet

We were treated to a number of glimpses of Archie and Lilibet – although their faces were largely hidden from view.

Viewers saw Harry as a doting dad

It included Meghan going to feed the chickens with her daughter strapped to her chest, as well as photos from Archie's birthday, and sweet moments showing the two siblings together.

We got to hear little Archie speaking and watched him toddle about on a family walk. And there was also brand new footage of baby Lilibet, too.

The couple shared sweet family moments in their docuseries

Viewers were given a glimpse inside Harry and Meghan's roles as parents, with the Prince seen pushing Lili in her buggy and playing around with his young son inside their Montecito home.

Harry pushed baby Archie around their family home

Friends and family

We had a number of friends of the couple speak out in series one, with a number recalling the start of their relationship. They included Lindsay Jill Roth, Lucy Fraser, Silver Tree and Jill Smoller, along with Harry's friend from Eton, Nicky. Professional polo player Nacho Figuera and Letsie, the King of Lesotho also featured.

Meghan feeds their chickens with daughter Lili

Their public romance

The couple spoke about the moment that news of the relationship went public, and revealed they spent that final night at a Halloween party with Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank. Viewers got to see behind-the-scenes photos from inside the party, complete with the couple's fun costumes.

The couple at the Halloween party

Princess Kate

Princess Kate and Prince William appeared a number of times within the docuseries. Footage used included snapshots of the royals on their public engagements, as well as footage showing Kate being pursued by paparazzi before her engagement to William. Her image was also used to accompany headlines about a 'Princess in crisis'.

A sweet snapshot from their wedding day featuring George and Charlotte

Royal controversy?

There were a number of moments when Harry hit out at the 'institution' – including when he spoke about his attraction to Meghan. The Prince said there was a temptation for men in the royal family to marry someone who 'fits the mould' as opposed to someone "you are destined to be with". He also stated that he had "little help or guidance" following the death of his mother, Diana.

Meghan spoke about the intense scrutiny she faced

Royal ladies

Archive photos and footage showing the likes of Princess Kate, Queen Consort Camilla and Sophie Wessex were also interspersed throughout the episode. Much was made of the spotlight put on women in the royal family – at one point a photo of Kate and William was shown during comments that the royals have little choice when it comes to making their own decision.

Prince Harry pushing baby Lili in her buggy

King Charles

While much of the focus was placed on Princess Diana, Harry did also included footage of his father, King Charles. At one point, viewers saw the proud dad playfully interacting with baby Harry, putting a napkin over his head and pulling funny faces to make his son laugh.