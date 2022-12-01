Prince William and Princess Kate appear in Meghan and Harry's Netflix trailer The Netflix show is set to air this month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally released the trailer for their eye-opening Netflix docuseries set to grace our screens later this month.

Titled Harry & Meghan, the teasy trailer features an array of familiar royal faces including the likes of Zara and Mike Tindall and Prince William and Princess Kate.

Among the montage of black and white photos, the royal couple included a photo from inside Westminster Abbey during the Commonwealth Day service in 2019.

The striking photograph chiefly centred on the Prince and Princess of Wales who appeared sitting in the front row. Behind them, an anxious Meghan could be seen seated next to Prince Harry in the second row.

Their brief cameo appearance suggests that the royal couple may delve into their reported feud with William and Kate – all will be revealed in due course…

The royals inside Westminster Abbey

Elsewhere in the trailer, Meghan and Harry included a string of never-before-seen romantic photos. From heartwarming selfies to touching pregnancy bump photos, the Sussexes didn't hold back from sharing some of their more intimate moments.

Following a montage of images, Prince Harry can then be heard saying: "No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family." And at the very end, Meghan can be heard saying: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?".

Meghan and Harry shared a selection of romantic snaps

The couple signed their multi-year $100million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020.

At the time, Meghan and Harry said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. [Netflix's] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

And in a recent interview with Variety magazine, the Duchess said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

