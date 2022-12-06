Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make red carpet appearance ahead of Netflix documentary - best photos The Sussexes received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making their first public appearance on Tuesday ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Netflix series on 8 December. Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, are expected to walk the red carpet as they are honoured at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York.

RELATED: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's human rights award has created uproar

It comes hour after the British royal family came out in force as the Prince and Princess of Wales dazzled at King Charles' first Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

Meghan and Harry will receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in honour of their "heroic" stance against racism within the royal family. The foundation is named after former President John F. Kennedy's younger brother, who was assassinated in 1968 during his presidential campaign.

Reflecting on Harry and Meghan's award, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Kerry Kennedy, told journalist Gustavo Egusquiza: "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

REVEALED: How the royal family plan to respond to Harry and Meghan's Netflix show

EXPLOSIVE: 5 key details you may have missed from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix trailer

She continued: "They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it.

"They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn't live with themselves if they didn't question this authority."

Meghan and Harry will receive the human rights award in New York

Harry and Meghan join a host of high-profile powerful figures who have won the award including former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, current president Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris.

The Sussexes were spotted landing in the Big Apple on Monday, with photographs - obtained by Page Six – showing the couple stepping off their private jet before making their way to a car.

Harry was pictured dressed in an unbuttoned white shirt, suit trousers and carrying a jacket. Meghan, meanwhile, was dressed all in black, opting for a long-sleeved, fitted dress and oversized dark sunglasses, with her hair pulled back in a bun.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series first airs on 8 December

Their new documentary will land Thursday 8 December, and is called an "unprecedented and in-depth" documentary series.

The synopsis reads: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.