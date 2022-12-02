Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary: release date, episodes and more All you need to know about Netflix's Harry & Meghan series here

After much anticipation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary is almost here. The world was gripped earlier this week when the streaming giant dropped the first-look trailer at the limited series, which will provide an in-depth look into their relationship and life in the public eye.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries trailer has Netflix viewers saying the same thing

As the official synopsis explains, Harry & Meghan will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell their side of their high-profile love story. "The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan

When is Harry & Meghan landing on Netflix?

Netflix officially states that Harry & Meghan as "coming soon", however, it's been reported in multiple outlets that the documentary will land on the streaming platform on Thursday 8 December. We'll keep you posted when we know for sure.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare glimpse inside royal duties prior to stepping down

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share fresh look inside private UK home - and wow

The Netflix documentary will be an in-depth look at the royal couple

How many episodes is Harry & Meghan?

Billed as a "limited series", Harry & Meghan will consist of six episodes. Judging from the trailer, the episodes will span from the beginning of their early relationship as they took trips and enjoyed dates together, up to the present day as they raise their family while living in Montecito, California.

The trailer also showed an array of never-before-seen photos including a handful of intimate wedding photos, candid holiday snaps from Botswana, and a smattering of heartwarming pregnancy photos.

The couple will share their side of the story

What else is there to know about Harry & Meghan?

As well as hearing from Harry and Meghan themselves, the in-depth documentary will also hear from people close to the couple, some of whom have never spoken out before.

As the synopsis explains: "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.