Victoria Beckham exudes Parisian chic at her second Paris Fashion Week show The designer showcased her eponymous clothing label’s AW23 collection on Friday

Victoria Beckham unveiled her second-ever Paris Fashion Week collection for her eponymous clothing label on Friday afternoon, and gave us a masterclass in elevating essentials.

The Beckham clan was out in full force to support the multi-faceted singer-turned-fashion designer, with husband David and children Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, Cruz and Harper Seven all in attendance.

She dazzled at her show in the City of Lights sporting a characteristically stylish ensemble, yet again proving why her très à la mode style is unprecedented. The fashion mogul stepped out at the end of her incredible show wearing a navy turtleneck tucked into tonal wide leg trousers to form an ensemble that oozed elegance. Add a croc print belt with gold hardware and a matching pouch bag, et voilà.

Victoria wore a navy ensemble that exuded Parisian Chic for her AW23 show

The runway was every uber-feminine dresser's dream. Flowing feathers and voluminous weighted hems brought a playful, kinetic energy while pleated colour-blocked details placed an emphasis on texture. Ethereal maxi dresses and sharp tailoring dominated, very much in keeping with Victoria's signature aesthetic. The floor was also awash with trends we've witnessed across fashion month: oversized blazers displayed with only tights as a lower half accompaniment, dainty bow embellishments, animal print (notably croc in VB's case) and plenty of cut-outs.

MORE: Nicola Peltz looks stylish in leather in sweetest pre-birthday tribute to husband Brooklyn Beckham

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s Parisian wardrobe is beyond chic

Harper Seven and David Beckham outside the AW23 show

Tasteful tailoring was on the Beckhams' front row agenda. David championed his signature suave style in a dark suit with a black shirt and navy tie, matching with Harper Seven's super chic black suit and trainers. Cruz on the otherhand opted for the coolest denim jacket and jeans co-ord with white trainers.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were also in Paris for Victoria's show

Brooklyn also opted for a navy double-breasted suit, paired with a white shirt undone at the collar. His wife Nicola Peltz donned a fitted midi dress and black boots combo, wearing a plunge neck two-tone gown with ripple detailing and chunky platform boots from VB's SS23 line. She accessoried with a chain pouch and the chicest accessory of the season: opera gloves. She eschewed neck jewellery and rocked a half-up half-down hairstyle that allowed her glowy makeup to take centre stage.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares photo of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn sitting front row at her Paris Fashion Week show

The soaring anticipation for Victoria's second show came after the unrivalled success of her first in September last year. She delivered her spring/summer 2023 collection with supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid walking the runway.

To tease fans about the nature of her AW23 show, she enlisted the formidable face of Drew Barrymore to channel American socialite and fashion model Edith Beale – who Drew portrayed in the film Grey Gardens. Drew dropped hints about the show by telling her 16.8m Instagram followers that she was paying homage to "the beloved Edith Beale for [Victoria's] upcoming fashion show which was partially inspired by Grey Gardens".

Victoria posted a tribute to her family on Instagram

RELATED: Victoria Beckham shares rare behind-the-scenes snaps from inside private dress fitting

Drew wore a green satin dress paired with a scarf-hood hybrid piece (the headscarf being Edith Beale’s signature accessory) emblazoned with the words 'Victoria Beckham' on the trim. The actress' look was topped off with VB’s cult-adored chain pouch bag.

As proven via Victoria's own wardrobe (we all know slinky midi dresses and sock boots are her go-to uniform) and her label's sleek tailoring and timeless silhouettes, elegance is always top of her style agenda.

Parisian chic + Victoria Beckham = a match made in fashion heaven.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.