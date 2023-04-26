Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling just served major Barbie and Ken energy

The protagonists of the upcoming 'Barbie' movie brought their extraordinary looks to life at the CinemaCon 2023 red carpet...

We already knew that the upcoming Barbie movie was going to be the most fashionable movie of 2023 after a) Margot Robbie proved she was the ultimate Barbie in the film trailer released in December, showcasing a slew of outfits that evoked as much sartorial serotonin as they did nostalgia b) Dua Lipa announced she is starring in the movie with an insane hair transformation and c) Warner Bros dropped another trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed film, sending Barbie fans and fashion fanatics alike into meltdown. So much so that Barbie was trending higher on Twitter than Donald Trump’s court case at the time…

Now the film’s protagonists – Robbie and Ryan Gosling, have made us all Barbie girls in their Barbie world, bringing their characters to life with the most exquisite Barbiecore-approved outfits at CinemaCon 2023 at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas. We’ll give you one guess which colour they were wearing…

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on set for 'Barbie'

From Cowgirl Barbie to Rollerblading Barbie, and Beach Barbie, Robbie has sent us into sartorial overdrive with the fashion we’ve seen so far in the movie. Now she’s nailed her ‘real life Barbie but make it 2023 chic’ dress agenda on the red carpet, wearing a stunning powder pink gingham two piece from Prada that sent us into Barbie overload. The label accurately describes the look as ‘a modernist design with a retro mood’.

© Getty The two were a picture perfect Barbie and Ken



In case you’ve been walking around eyes-shut and somehow missed the epic movie trailers, pink gingham is… everywhere.

The bralet boasted a contrasting black zigzag trim to add some playful interest, whilst the wraparound mini skirt sat high above her hip bones, creating a silhouette that is fashion’s most fashionable (and current favourite trend): the upper midriff. Just yesterday Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghann Fahy schooled us on elevating the trend for the red carpet.

Robbie paired her look with bubblegum pink peep-toe heels, and eschewed jewellery other than some dainty earrings, to let her outfit do all the talking (which we imagine would say “Hi Ken!”.

© Getty Margot channeled her inner Barbie in Prada

What’s a Barbie without a Ken in a matching outfit? Ryan Gosling looked effortlessly cool in a bright pink bomber jacket from Acne Studios, layered with the t-shirt we all immediately added to our graphic tee wishlist: A white shirt with ‘Greta Gerwig’ sprawled across in the Barbie movie’s playful pink outlined font.

From their outfits to their (we assume unintentionally matching) dark blonde tresses, Margot and Ryan have officially upped the ante on the Barbie movie excitement, and we’re obsessed.

