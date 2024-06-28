What is Bratcore? 7 things you need to get the look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



For all of those anxiously pondering the next ‘big thing’ in fashion this summer, we’d like to stop you right there. The style gods have made their decision, and have bestowed upon us the hottest new trend in the form of Charli XCX.

Brat, the aesthetic and lyrical brainchild of the Boys singer, is taking the music world by storm. Inspired by Charli’s latest album of the same name, which was released earlier this month, the music-inspired trend has gripped Gen Z with its zeitgeisty beats and rave-pop influences.

© Getty Charli XCX has kickstarted Bratcore with her latest album drop

As history dictates, music and fashion have a knack for coinciding. Charli’s latest album drop has catalysed a new sartorial movement altogether, which can be described as nothing other than Bratcore.

All-things slime green form the foundation of the trend, which further encompasses grunge attire, moody grey colour schemes, deconstructed textures and smudged eye-makeup. Consider Mob Wife the party and Bratcore the bleary-eyed morning after.

The Brat aesthetic slots neatly into Charli’s own image. The ultimate femme fatale, the singer has a penchant for vampiric looks, replete with leather detailing, sculptural silhouettes, deconstructed knits and utilitarian features from buckles to belts. Think Mugler, Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester and Courrèges.

However, it was the zesty album cover that truly kick started Bratcore. Brat's cover artwork, which was designed by New York-based studio Special Offer, Inc, features a low resolution lime green square with an internet-esque title imposed on the front. Despite being met with backlash from critics, Charli admitted to Vogue Singapore: “I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong.”

It didn’t take long for Charli’s loyal followers to start carving out their own ideas of Bratcore. Inspired by the singer’s hungover Charlie’s Angels aesthetic and the album’s unmissable Shrek-like green visuals, fans took to social en masse to debut their new Brat-saturated wardrobes.

Vibrant green tees proudly displaying the name of the album, Billie Eilish-inspired lime hair bleach and gritty lace looks slowly started to flood social media feeds. As did unbrushed hair, dramatic dark cat-eye flicks and angsty female attitude.

Get on top of the latest trend courtesy of Charli XCX and discover the 5 essentials you need to curate the ideal bold Brat look.