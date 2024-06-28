Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What is Bratcore? 7 things you need to get the look
What is Bratcore? 7 things you need to get the look

It's a Brat girl summer and Charli XCX is leading the charge...

Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
For all of those anxiously pondering the next ‘big thing’ in fashion this summer, we’d like to stop you right there. The style gods have made their decision, and have bestowed upon us the hottest new trend in the form of Charli XCX.

Brat, the aesthetic and lyrical brainchild of the Boys singer, is taking the music world by storm. Inspired by Charli’s latest album of the same name, which was released earlier this month, the music-inspired trend has gripped Gen Z with its zeitgeisty beats and rave-pop influences. 

Charli XCX has kickstarted Bratcore with her latest album drop
Charli XCX has kickstarted Bratcore with her latest album drop

As history dictates, music and fashion have a knack for coinciding. Charli’s latest album drop has catalysed a new sartorial movement altogether, which can be described as nothing other than Bratcore. 

All-things slime green form the foundation of the trend, which further encompasses grunge attire, moody grey colour schemes, deconstructed textures and smudged eye-makeup. Consider Mob Wife the party and Bratcore the bleary-eyed morning after. 

View post on Instagram
 

The Brat aesthetic slots neatly into Charli’s own image. The ultimate femme fatale, the singer has a penchant for vampiric looks, replete with leather detailing, sculptural silhouettes, deconstructed knits and utilitarian features from buckles to belts. Think Mugler, Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester and Courrèges.

However, it was the zesty album cover that truly kick started Bratcore. Brat's cover artwork, which was designed by New York-based studio Special Offer, Inc, features a low resolution lime green square with an internet-esque title imposed on the front. Despite being met with backlash from critics, Charli admitted to Vogue Singapore: “I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong.” 

View post on Instagram
 

It didn’t take long for Charli’s loyal followers to start carving out their own ideas of Bratcore. Inspired by the singer’s hungover Charlie’s Angels aesthetic and the album’s unmissable Shrek-like green visuals, fans took to social en masse to debut their new Brat-saturated wardrobes.

Vibrant green tees proudly displaying the name of the album, Billie Eilish-inspired lime hair bleach and gritty lace looks slowly started to flood social media feeds. As did unbrushed hair, dramatic dark cat-eye flicks and angsty female attitude. 

Get on top of the latest trend courtesy of Charli XCX and discover the 5 essentials you need to curate the ideal bold Brat look. 

  • Charli XCX Brat Album T-Shirt Tee

    Etsy

    Fall prey to Bratcore fully with a slime green tee inspired by Charli XCX's latest album drop. 

  • Amoras Lace and Tulle Mini Dress

    Bec & Bridge

    Sultry yet edgy, Bec & Bridge's grey mini dress taps into the singer's personal style with it's grunge, lace-trimmed aesthetic. 

  • Attico boots
    Attico boots

    Robin Layered Leather Knee Boots

    The Attico

    Stomp while your romp in a pair of boots by The Attico. Featuring a chunky, boyish silhouette and a knee-high fit, these rave-ready kickers are primed for a Bratcore summer.

  • Edgy Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

    Bottega Veneta Eyewear

    Rave shades are Charli XCX's bread and butter. Invest in a futuristic pair of sunglasses and ooze punkish attitude with a touch of Bottega Veneta. 

  • Expressie 415 Take Controller

    Essie

    A cheaper alternative to achieve your dream Bratcore ensemble, Essie's slime green nail polish will inject any look with some brattish brilliance. 

  • Smudge and Shadow Set

    Victoria Beckham

    It's not a Brat girl summer unless you look constantly hungover. Experiment with a smudgy eyeliner look à la Charli XCX. 


  • Slime Light Super Cool Colour 150ml

    BLEACH LONDON

    The final touch - slime green hair. Take inspiration from the likes of Billie Eilish and treat your hair to a total revamp.

