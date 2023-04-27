The 10 best dressed at the 2023 Time100 Gala

For those mourning the end of awards season, the Time100 Gala provided the perfect sartorial antidote. New York's Lincoln Centre opened its doors on Thursday to an extremely stylish crop of celebrities, gathering to celebrate this year's honourees who made the magazine's annual 'most influential' list.

Time's yearly roster, separated out into categories such as 'Artists', 'Icons', 'Pioneers' and 'Innovators', pays tribute to the people who have made a profound impact in their respective fields, ranging from arts and culture to politics and fashion.

Suffice to say, the guest list glittered, including major names such as Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek and Jennifer Coolidge – all of whom brought their red carpet A-game.

Hello! Fashion shares the best dressed celebrities at the Time100 Gala:

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

© Getty

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler looked every inch the It-couple at the Time100 Gala. The pair attended the bash in celebration of Austin's place on the 'most influential' list. Kaia was giving Joan of Arc energy in a slate grey high-necked dress by Khaite, and Austin looked suave in a double-breasted blazer adorned with a Time100 pin badge.

Doja Cat

© Getty

Fashion rulebreaker Doja Cat wore a sheer lilac ruffle maxi gown from Valentino's SS23 collection and buttery leather opera gloves.

Kim Kardashian

© Getty

Kim Kardashian looked elegant in a white John Galliano bias-cut slip dress with bedazzled buckled detailing which she teamed with a vintage Chanel conch-style clutch.

Ashley Graham

© Getty

Model Ashley Graham brought an injection of sultry glam with a black multi-strap gown.

Salma Hayek

© Getty

Salma Hayek opted for a blue fitted gown by Gucci featuring a black lace overlay and a sweeping train.

Ali Wong

© Getty

Beef star Ali Wong brought major drama in a white embellished gown featuring fringing-adorned kimono sleeves, styled alongside a striking floral headpiece.

Natasha Lyonne

© Getty

Natasha Lyonne exuded understated chic in a plunging black strapless gown by Area with a bedazzled bustier. Bonus points awarded for making full use of the pockets.

Jennifer Coolidge

© Getty

Jennifer Coolidge looked characteristically glamorous in a black silver-flecked maxi, styled alongside sheer gloves.

Drew Barrymore

© Getty

Drew Barrymore served 'bucolic bliss' in a floaty blue and white floral printed number, complete with cape overlay, by Oscar de la Renta.

