Victoria Beckham shares surprising tribute to Karl Lagerfeld ahead of 2023 Met Gala

Victoria Beckham has come a long way since her early years of fame, transitioning from Spice Girls member to fashion elite with aplomb.

The style icon is now one of the hottest designers in the business and a bonafide member of the sartorial set. Earlier today VB shared a tribute to fellow industry icon Karl Lagerfeld who, as you probably already know, has inspired the theme of the 2023 Met Gala. (Find out everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala right here btw.)

© Serge BENHAMOU Victoria and Karl had known each other since the early 2000s

The first Monday in May has become the most hotly-anticipated event in the global fashion calendar, and 2023’s iteration will mark the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition. The exhibition will offer visitors a rare insight into Karl's "unique working methodology", featuring approximately 150 pieces, along with sketches that "underscore his complex creative process and the collaborative relationships with his premières, or head seamstresses", according to The Metropolitan Museum.

Naturally Victoria took to her Instagram to commemorate the late designer saying, “In honour of Karl on #MetGala Monday! Karl Lagerfeld was a genius and always so kind and generous to me, both personally and professionally.” Although Lagerfeld has courted controversy in the past, it's clear Victoria only had positive experiences while working with ‘The Kaiser.’ She went on to praise his playful side saying, “He had a sense of humour like no other - he really was one of the funniest men in fashion!! - and inspired us all with his artistic talents and vision.”

Victoria also gave us a look back at her iconic shoot with the brand, “It was a dream come true to be photographed by him in 2012 on Gabrielle Chanel's famous staircase at 31 Rue Cambon, Paris,” she explained, “I can’t wait to see this year’s Met exhibition honouring one of fashion’s most celebrated visionaries.”

