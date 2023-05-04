How to wear wide-leg trousers: 10 chic outfits to recreate this season

Summer is within striking distance, which means that we've turned our attention to getting our wardrobe ready for idle balmy afternoons. On days when you're not planning on sunning your legs, wide-leg trousers make for an excellent choice. Long, flowy and tastefully languid, no summer wardrobe is without a pair.

When the weather chooses to play ball, relaxed silhouettes are a sartorial godsend. Ditching anything form-fitting in favour of loose, airy trousers is not only comfortable, but infinitely stylish.

Which tops to wear with them

The key to nailing wide-leg trousers lies in proportion. Super flowy shapes add volume to your lower half, meaning a more fitted shape on top works well to balance out the expanse of fabric. Nostalgic bandeaus, crochet halters, and ribbed tank tops all go with wide-leg trousers – but that's not to say that you can't go oversized.

A starchy, untucked shirt with a chunky collar is another option – although you want the slouchy vibe to come across as deliberate rather than inadvertent. Opt for a piece in a similar (rather than the exact same) shade as your trousers to avoid verging into pyjama territory.

What shoes to wear with them

For floor-skimming lengths, a chic platform trainer is great for a height boost. Alternatively, if you're going slightly dressier, a sock boot in the same shade as your trousers will enable the appearance of a longer leg. If you're jetting off somewhere paradisal, chunky sole slides with knotted or woven detailing will pair perfectly by the poolside.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite ways to wear wide-leg trousers this season:

Sheer dress

© Getty Julia Comil pairs high-waisted trousers with a transparent shirt dress

Similar-hued shirt

© Getty A Paris Fashion Week guest teams hot pink trousers with a bubblegum coloured shirt

Quilted gilet

© Getty Emili Sindlev rocks lilac wide-leg combat trousers with a quilted gilet

Asymmetric crop top

© Getty Xenia Adonts wears wide-leg jeans with a draped crop top

Minimalist bandeau

© Getty Jeanette Friis Madsen pairs floral trousers with a classic bandeau

3D floral top

© Getty Nina Sandbech styles high-waisted trousers with a corsage-inspired top

Matching blazer

© Edward Berthelot Amina Muaddi teams a vibrant purple wide-leg trouser suit with a black bra

Striped tank

© Getty Pernille Teisbaek rocks beige trousers with a striped tank top

Oversized outerwear

© Christian Vierig Leonie Hanne styles khaki see-through trousers with an oversized blazer

