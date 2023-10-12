Try The Trend: TikTok's Hailey Bieber-approved fake freckle hack has me utterly hooked

Beauty trends come and go, but a sprinkling of freckles is eternally gorgeous as far as I am concerned.

A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, and in the same vein, for those naturally blessed, freckles are forever, not just for when the TikTok girlies deem them on trend.

That being said, freckles are the platform's current makeup must-have, with #fauxfreckles having racked up more than 551m views.

I, for one, am thrilled that they are having their time in the limelight, but even if the genetic gods didn't bestow a pretty cluster upon you, there's no cause for concern.

Synonymous with youth and warmth, freckles give the face a certain sun-kissed freshness. As we settle into autumn, I'm looking to channel the visages of Meghan Markle, Zoë Kravtiz, Adwoa Aboah and the like by dipping into my beauty arsenal and enhancing my existing smattering to relive the magic of summer.

Try The Trend: Fake Freckles

Note the loose usage of the term 'trend' – suffice to say, freckles are nothing new. In fact, I've sported my own for as long as I can remember.

I've always been pretty apathetic towards my own freckles (scattered across my nose, cheekbones and up towards my temples, and then a softer wash over my forehead) – they were simply part of my face. As I've got older, I've grown fonder, especially on others.

Like many other microtrends, the faux freckle look has been met with a mixed reception. I can appreciate why those who were previously teased for having freckles may find it frustrating – the perceived injustice of being singled out for a difference, and later having that feature repurposed as a 'trend' by glamorous influencers.

But I personally think freckle gatekeeping is bizarre and a complete waste of energy – why deny others the joy of such a lovely feature?

The Fake Tan Method

This hack has been doing the rounds lately, and it's perfect if you're not wanting to splash out on a new product.

Pump out a capful of your go-to fake tan, a formula that foams works best. Dip a brush with pointed bristles – something like a duo-fibre foundation brush where there is separation between the bristles – into the foam.

Gently press the head of the brush over the high points of your face, thinking about where the sun would naturally hit you as a guide (cheekbones, nose, and forehead).

This method is great if you're wanting to add a large number of freckles in a short space of time, plus the effect will last for several days. I even think that if you don't manage to get the dots looking super sharp, this works in your favour in terms of looking natural – plenty of people have freckle patterns that are so densely packed they almost merge into one wash of colour.

The Freckle Pen Method

It-girl Hailey Bieber has been all about the faux freckles this summer, sparking a wave of interest in her weapon of choice. In her 'Strawberry Makeup' tutorial, the supermodel revealed that she uses a dedicated freckle pen by self-tanning brand Utan to apply her pretty speckles.

The nifty £18 pen houses a semi-permanent gel which is infused with DHA (dihydroxyacetone), the carbohydrate agent used in most tanning products.

When I was younger, my biggest freckle gripe was how most medium to full coverage foundations instantly wiped them out.

Utan Pen - Utan

Utan's version is excellent – the brush pen is super easy to use and it allows you to create organic, custom-shaped freckles (rather than hyper-uniform, circular, cartoon character-esque freckles). Careful you don't overtwist it before using it for the first time, but any excess can be wiped off before application. If you have zero freckles to start with, you may find the process a bit labour intensive because you have to apply each freckle individually, but the effect lasts a couple of days.

Alternatively, if you're not wanting to commit, a great wash-off option is to use a felt-tip product – either an eyeliner or a brow pen. I use Suqqu's Framing Eyebrow Liquid Pen in a dark blonde shade with Simplehuman's Sensor Mirror Compact to emphasise the freckles I already own after foundation and concealer since the tapered tip allows for perfect precision.

The Verdict

Both genetics and sun exposure play a part in creating natural freckles, and therefore the DIY alternative is great for getting the sun-kissed look while not subjecting your skin to harmful rays.

The fake tan method is ideal for a forgiving scattering of colour that lasts for several days if you're pressed for time, but just be aware that a normal densely-packed brush will result in a splodge – the bristles need to be far apart enough for this to work.

Utan's dedicated freckle pen and my beloved brow felt-tip are great if you want to enhance existing freckles or place them on individually for a more calculated look. Resist the temptation for uniformity – sporadic looks best. My brain found this difficult at first as I kept wanting to place them symmetrically.

The faux freckle trend really hits the spot, delivering a dose of summer nostalgia as we dive into autumn, but I reckon I'll be harking back to Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Girl look all year round.

