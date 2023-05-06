We overanalysed Princess Kate's coronation outfit, and this is what we found out

From the dress to the embroidered tiara and the Alexander McQueen gown… here's everything you may not have realised about her outfit

Not since the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding has the world been so captivated by a royal fashion moment.

The pressure on Princess Kate’s shoulders to deliver the goods at King Charles III's coronation (especially in the absence of our other royal style hero, Meghan Markle) was palpable in the run up to the big day. The team at Hello! Fashion was so excited to see what Kate would wear, we even asked three celebrity stylists to predict what her fashion choice would look like.

© Getty Images Princess Kate looked stunning in her custom Alexander McQueen headpiece

Of course Kate didn’t disappoint, the future queen was as regal as ever in a striking embroidered ivory silk crepe gown designed by Alexander McQueen. The dress features silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

She took style cues from the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose own gown also featured national flowers for her own coronation. Just like the Queen she entrusted her same wedding dress designer to create the gown she would wear at the coronation. (The Queen wore Norman Hartnell for both occasions and Kate has remained loyal to Alexander McQueen.) Kate, chose a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown for her wedding in 2011.

"One October afternoon in 1952, Her Majesty the Queen desired me to make for her the dress to be worn at her Coronation," Norman wrote in an abridged extract from his autobiography. "I can scarcely remember what I murmured in reply. In simple conversational tones the Queen went on to express her wishes. Her Majesty required that the dress should conform in line to that of her wedding dress and that the material should be white satin. It was almost exactly five years earlier that I had put the final touches to the dress which, as Princess Elizabeth, she had worn on the day of her wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh."

Prince William and Princess Kate at the coronation

We analysed Princess Kate’s entire outfit for your sartorial pleasure:

Princess Kate’s Coronation Tiara

Many thought that the Princess would wear a tiara, whereas in fact she opted for a dazzling headpiece. Her silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. The Princess and Prince of Wales both wore formal robes and mantels, with the princess without a tiara, at the request of the King and Queen.

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William in their robes

Princess Kate’s Coronation Dress

Of course Kate wore a brilliant white gown by Alexander McQueen. The silver bullion and thread work embroidery features rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – with the emblems signifying the four nations - the same floral stitching also appears on Princess Charlotte’s dress in ivory satin stitch embroidery.

Princess Kate's Coronation Robe.

Wearing a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet, Kate could not look more regal. The princess was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) by the late Queen in 2019, so is now entitled to wear the Grand Cross Mantles of the Royal Victorian Order. The robe she wore over her gown is made from dark blue silk satin. The floor-length cloak is edged with scarlet and lined with white silk taffeta, with a hand embroidered badge and hood attached to right shoulder.

© Getty Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation

Princess Kate’s Coronation Jewellery

For jewellery Kate of course went classic. The princess’ earrings were a touching tribute to William’s late mother, with the pearl and diamond pieces belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales. She teamed it with Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter (then-Princess Elizabeth) in 1950. The glittering three strand necklace – a favourite of the late monarch’s – was made using 105 loose collet-set diamonds.

