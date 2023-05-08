3 Coronation Concert fashion trends you need to know for Summer 2023: Princess Kate, Sofia Richie, Zara Tindall & more

It was a jubilant weekend of celebrations for Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation: star-studded guest lists, mesmerising performances and of course: an extra bank holiday Monday.

But the icing on the cake for the sartorial lovers out there, was the Coronation Concert that brought the world’s most fashionable royals and a-listers alike under one roof (or, castle grounds). And they stepped out in incredible outfits that absolutely satisfied our fashion-forward appetites.

MORE: The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

RELATED: We analysed Princess Kate's coronation outfit, and this is what we found out

Last night’s concert to celebrate the occasion was “the jewel in the crown in a weekend of festivities that has delighted royal fans across the globe” as Hello! Fashion’s Natalie Salmon aptly explained.

Ideally for us, the event took place on the cusp of the summer months, therefore we were spoilt with plenty of royal-approved trends that you need to have on your radar for the upcoming warm weather.

Bold tailoring

The two-piece trouser suits were out in full force last night, and the key for summer 2023 is to wear them in as bright-a-colourway as possible. Though some went for luminous hues (more on this to follow), bold pinks and reds were notably reoccuring. Sofia Richie stunned in a fuschia suit with contemporary gigot sleeves from Parisian label Destree, whilst the Princess of Wales also went for a similar colour palette and re-wore a siren red Alexander Mcqueen suit with a majorly elegant asymmetrical hem, paired with Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery that, to be frank, we’re seriously in awe of.

Sofia Richie

Princess Kate

Neon

A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham recently let us know that neon is a colour for this summer through their stellar outfits that are perfect for wedding guests, but the trend got a royal seal of approval at the concert last night. Zara Tindall (who, along with her husband Mike Tindall, became the royals we’d most like to go to a bar with), opted for an luminous green blazer from The Andamane, whilst Zenouska Mowatt – the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, stunned in an ethereal bright green chiffon dress from Carolina Herrera. Amanda Holden combined this trend with the former, in a shocking pink suit.

Zenouska Mowatt

Amanda Holden

Zara Tindall

A-line skirts

The Princess of Wales (aka an absolute trendsetter), put this silhouette on our royal sartorial radar after she wore a houndstooth a-line mini in February, just days after we saw the trend emerge at London Fashion Week. Other stylish British royals took cues from the heiress, as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a stunning coral midi dress from Beulah, whilst Princess Beatrice stunned in a velvet ruffle dress from Alaia that she first stepped out in in 2019. Pregnant Princess Eugenie also wore a monochrome A-line dress earlier in the day during one of the many Coronation Big Lunch’s

© Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Princess Beatrice

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.