Beyoncé makes long-awaited comeback on stage next to her daughter Blue Ivy in Dubai The singer attended the star-studded opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai

It appears Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, is making some competition with her parents in her household!

The songstress already gave a glimpse of the musical legacy she will one day leave behind, as her eleven-year-old daughter joined her on stage in Dubai.

Over the weekend, she celebrated quite the comeback, ending her on-stage absence with her first major show in four years.

She performed an hour-long set for concert-goers celebrating the official launch of the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, performing some of her biggest hits throughout her decades-long career.

She had one of her biggest supporters by her side for the special night, Blue Ivy herself, who joined her on stage to sing their own song, Brown Skin Girl, from the mother-of-three's accompanying album to Jon Favreau's The Lion King, which was released in 2019.

The young talent is already so grown up, and appeared almost as tall as her mom as they stood side by side on stage. The tween wore a sequined, floor-length red ensemble with peplum accents on the sides, and her hair was styled in long braids.

The young singer stole the show

Meanwhile, her mom wore a bright yellow, corseted gown with two high slits on its skirt, featuring a sequined embossed snake, plus a feathered, throne-like backpiece. The look was custom made by Atelier Zuhra, and she was styled by KJ Moody.

Variety reported that Blue Ivy nailed every aspect of the dancing choreography, and at the end gave her mom a hug before striking a pose for the crowd and even blowing kisses to the attendees.

The star looked fabulous for her comeback

She is the oldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children. The couple married in 2008 and also share 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The big opening weekend for the new resort received star-studded attendance, with Rebel Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Chlöe Bailey and Letitia Wright also making the trip.

