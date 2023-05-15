Jennifer Lopez just wore the most incredible outfit for summer 2023

The global star's super girly ensemble is perfect for every upcoming occasion this summer...

Jennifer Lopez and style statements go hand-in-hand.

From nonchalantly pairing her workout gear with a matching Birkin, to recreating her iconic Maid in Manhattan outfit for 2023, the singer-cum-beauty entrepreneur is always serving looks that never cease to amaze.

She wore an off-the-shoulder patterned dress

Recently she's been kindly influencing our spring/summer wedding guest outfit ideas (more on this later), with a slew of ultra feminine dresses. And she added another to the roster yesterday with her gorgeous girly Mothering Sunday attire that we can already picture ourselves wearing in the Mediterranean sunshine.

The 53-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles with her twins Emme and Max to celebrate Mother's Day with both hers and Ben Affleck's mum. She wore an off-the-shoulder blue and white maxi dress that boasted a feminine tiered ruffle skirt and an off-the-shoulder neckline with a frilled hem and puffy sleeves.

Oozing summer vibes from head to toe, she paired the dress with strappy metallic wedges, a white sculpted round handbag and her signature brown oversized sunglasses.

She eschewed her signature street style agenda

Many of JLo’s recent outfits have been *chefs kiss*, and perfect for wedding season 2023. To promote her movie Shotgun Wedding, she looked pretty in pink, wearing an elegant blush midi dress from Magda Butrym boasting a flattering ruching, a high neck and corsage neck detailing. She paired the look with pink barely there heels and matching Coach shoulder bag.

Keeping the metallic trend alive in 2023, she stepped out in New York wearing a long sleeve lace lavender coloured dress with an asymmetric hemline paired with platform heels from Valentino.

Most recently she stunned in a long sleeved gown from Antonio Grimaldi's Fall 2021 collection, courtesy of her longtime stylist Rob Zangardi. The dress boasted a neon yellow fitted skirt with a sculpted shape under the bust area, paired with a long sleeved, halterneck top area adorned with glamorous vertical embellishments.

Look no further than JLo for your spring/summer sartorial inspiration.

