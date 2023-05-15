Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Australian Fashion Week 2023: the best street style moments
Australian Fashion Week 2023: The best street style moments so far

Get inspired by the Aussie fashion set…

Orin Carlin
Orin Carlin

Despite Canberra not being one of the international fashion capitals, Australia is determined to prove itself as a worthy player in the street style game – and we're here for it. 

Australian Fashion Week (or Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, as it became known in 2021) is well underway, which means that there's a new crop of outfit moments to feast our eyes upon. That's right – yet more Fashion Week inspiration, and it's neither February or September. You may thank us later…

Forget high drama runway moments, the streets are equally sartorially blessed and we have Australia's fashion set to thank.

A generous dose of spring/summer 2023 inspiration feels long overdue, and who better to give it to us than those accustomed to the warmer temps on a regular basis (jealous doesn't quite cut it). 

This stylish slew of guests has been getting a head start on some of the season's biggest trends, including high octane florals (insert Miranda Priestly-inspired "ground-breaking" joke). While London was head over heels for nostalgic 3D corsages, guests at Australian Fashion Week have been championing boho ethereal prints (very Zimmermann), giving Daisy Jones & The Six devotees another chance to lust after some 1970s-style florals. 

Midriff cut-outs and thigh-splits are ten a penny, as are animal accessories – think playful plumes and flashes of zebra print.

Hello! Fashion shares the best street style moments from Australian Fashion Week 2023: 

Lissy Graham wears a pink cut-out suit with a draped train © Getty
Lissy Graham wears a pink cut-out suit with a draped train
Fredrika Akander wears an oversized cream suit © Getty
Fredrika Akander wears an oversized cream suit
Australian Fashion Week guests championing retro style florals © Getty
Australian Fashion Week guests championing retro style florals
Olympia Valance wears a fitted corset with a vibrant appliqué jacket © Getty
Olympia Valance wears a fitted corset with a vibrant appliqué jacket
Guests at Australian Fashion Week wear an assortment of sequin, floral and thigh-split pieces © Getty
Guests at Australian Fashion Week wear an assortment of sequin, floral and thigh-split pieces
Erin Holland wears a yellow midi cut-out dress with a feather bag © Getty
Erin Holland wears a yellow midi cut-out dress with a feather bag
Jordan Simek wears a green and white bandeau top with a matching wide circle skirt © Getty
Jordan Simek wears a green and white bandeau top with a matching wide circle skirt
Holly Lyle wears a glossy boxy jacket, tailored trousers and mules © Getty
Holly Lyle wears a glossy boxy jacket, tailored trousers and mules
Violet Grace Atkinson wears a purple knitted vest with a red skirt and an acid green buckle bag © Getty
Violet Grace Atkinson wears a purple knitted vest with a red skirt and an acid green buckle bag
Nicole Adolphe wears a pale pink jacket with a matching pleated mini skirt © Getty
Nicole Adolphe wears a pale pink jacket with a matching pleated mini skirt

