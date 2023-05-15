Australian Fashion Week 2023: The best street style moments so far

Despite Canberra not being one of the international fashion capitals, Australia is determined to prove itself as a worthy player in the street style game – and we're here for it.
Australian Fashion Week (or Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, as it became known in 2021) is well underway, which means that there's a new crop of outfit moments to feast our eyes upon. That's right – yet more Fashion Week inspiration, and it's neither February or September. You may thank us later…
Forget high drama runway moments, the streets are equally sartorially blessed and we have Australia's fashion set to thank.
A generous dose of spring/summer 2023 inspiration feels long overdue, and who better to give it to us than those accustomed to the warmer temps on a regular basis (jealous doesn't quite cut it).
This stylish slew of guests has been getting a head start on some of the season's biggest trends, including high octane florals (insert Miranda Priestly-inspired "ground-breaking" joke). While London was head over heels for nostalgic 3D corsages, guests at Australian Fashion Week have been championing boho ethereal prints (very Zimmermann), giving Daisy Jones & The Six devotees another chance to lust after some 1970s-style florals.
Midriff cut-outs and thigh-splits are ten a penny, as are animal accessories – think playful plumes and flashes of zebra print.
Hello! Fashion shares the best street style moments from Australian Fashion Week 2023:
