The 8 Reiss fashion pieces every influencer wants in their summer wardrobe

Summer is merely a stone's throw away which means that getting our wardrobe in check is of the utmost importance. This season, a fresh wave of style inspiration comes via the fashion set, and we're taking our cues from their (extremely aesthetically pleasing) Instagram posts.

With the 'Quiet Luxury' trend still steaming ahead, we've turned to style stalwart Reiss for a dose of enduring elegance.

READ: 6 summer outfit ideas you need to add to cart

Since the brand's inception in 1971, it has delivered quality pieces that stand the test of time. Investing in versatile classics that can be dressed up for a summer soirée or down for an impromptu city break, depending on your social calendar, will stand you in excellent stead this season, as well as the next. Plus, Reiss is currently offering a 10% new customer code 'WELCOME10' which gives you 10% off your first order.

From timeless tailoring to effortlessly cool separates, these are the influencer-approved Reiss pieces to add to your summer wardrobe:

The Chic Black Blazer

© Instagram

Thanks to Michelle Lin, we're aching for a balmy evening in Provence. Equally living in our mind rent-free is her sharp double-breasted blazer, complete with collarless detailing for a gentle contemporary touch.

Lois Jacquard Maxi Dress – Reiss

The Crisp Suit Co-ord

© Instagram

Summer suiting wins in terms of versatility. A fresh linen shorts co-ord can be styled up à la Débora Rosa with minimalist kitten heel sandals or down with an airy untucked shirt and woven platform slides.

Hollie Double-breasted Linen Blazer – Reiss

Hollie Linen Pleat Front Shorts – Reiss

The Waistcoat Moment

© Instagram

Another vote for timeless tailoring comes via the Instagram of Jessie Bush. The re-emergence of the 'waistcoats worn as tops' trend will be music to the ears of the devout wardrobe minimalist.

Hollie Linen Tailored Waistcoat – Reiss

Hollie Wide-leg Linen Trousers – Reiss

The Elegant Asymmetric Dress

© Instagram

One can only hope for a summer filled with al fresco dining moments that are half as stylish as Michelle Driscoll's. Reiss' dreamy Loretta maxi perfectly fits the bill.

Loretta Off-the-shoulder Maxi Dress – Reiss

The Preppy Striped Shirt

No summer wardrobe is complete without a relaxed-fit striped shirt. Take your style cues from Monikh Dale and opt for a splash of orange for maximum vibrancy.

Emma Relaxed-Fit Striped Cotton Shirt – Reiss

The Neutral Utility Jacket

With the UK weather, erring on the side of caution with a jacket is always a good idea. Claire Rose Cliteur favours Reiss' lightweight Joanie design and we adore the trench-like epaulette detailing.

Joanie Relaxed-fit Utility Jacket – Reiss

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.