Cannes Film Festival: the 15 best beauty looks of all time

These are the hair and makeup looks that live in our mind rent free...

Every year, the most revered names in cinema gather in the south of France for Cannes Film festival, an illustrious near fortnight of premieres, galas and more lavish outfits that you can shake a stick at. La Croisette is set to welcome another stylish crop of film stars very shortly, but in the meantime, we've taken a closer look at some of the most striking hair and makeup moments from the festival's red carpet history, from Margot Robbie's baby braids and Jane Birkin's French girl bangs to Princess Diana's blue eyeliner and Coco Rocha's elaborate updo.

READ: The 14 best BAFTA beauty looks of all time

Hello! Fashion shares the best Cannes Film Festival beauty looks of all time:

Bella Hadid - 2022

© Getty

Supermodel Bella Hadid took TikTok's much adored Siren Eyes trend out for a spin last year at Cannes, and we're still thinking about it.

Sophia Loren - 1955

© Getty

Sophia Loren epitomised screen star glamour in 1955 with her trademark angular arches, defined eyes and a bold lip.

Coco Rocha - 2021

© Getty

Model Coco Rocha blew us away in 2021 with rich, burnt red smoky eyes and an avant-garde braided updo.

Margot Robbie - 2019

© Getty

Margot Robbie debuted a super low-key version of baby braids in 2019 alongside a dash of mascara and a rose pink lip.

Princess Diana - 1987

© Getty

Princess Diana looked resplendent in 1987 in a pale blue Catherine Walker gown which she paired with her trademark blue waterlines.

Deepika Padukone - 2019

© Getty

Actress Deepika Padukone brought major drama to the Cannes red carpet in 2019, rocking a heavily defined lower lash line, straight brows and a high pony. Black Swan gals Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman would very much approve.

Grace Kelly - 1955

© Getty

Grace Kelly looked characteristically elegant in 1955 with her blonde locks slicked back away from her face and a pared back makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to take centre stage.

MORE: The 15 best Oscars beauty moments of all time

READ: Cannes Film Festival 2022: The best dresses on the red carpet

Elizabeth Taylor - 1957

© Getty

Elizabeth Taylor exuded regality in 1957 with strong dark arches, radiant skin and her unique double row eyelashes. She wore her hair up with curls adorning her forehead, styled alongside her beloved antique diamond tiara, a gift from her husband Mike Todd.

Jane Birkin - 1974

© Getty

Jane Birkin embodied French girl chic in 1974 with soft bangs and a slick of eyeliner. Side note: her trademark wicker basket will go down in accessory history.

Madonna - 1991

© Getty

Pre-big reveal (Google immediately if you're unfamiliar), Madonna oozed vintage glamour with creamy skin, black eyeliner and a crimson lip.

Léa Seydoux - 2018

© Getty

Léa Seydoux looked achingly chic in 2018 with a crisp red lip and a bombshell bob.

Lily-Rose Depp - 2017

© Getty

Lily-Rose Depp radiated Cannes-level glam in 2017 with soft bouncy curls, richly defined eyes and a pale pink lip.

Jodie Turner-Smith - 2021

© Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith rocked oil slick eyeshadow and a seriously high drama bun in 2021.

Anne Hathaway - 2022

© Getty

Anne Hathaway went super understated in 2022, and yet still made a major impact with her glossy locks, champagne coloured shadow and neutral lip.

Gemma Chan - 2021

© Getty

Gemma Chan went for maximum drama in 2021 with long, fluttery lashes and gems carefully positioned under her lower lash lines.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.