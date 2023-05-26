Victoria Beckham's 'girls night out' outfit is ridiculously flattering

The fashion designer shared some images with friends on Instagram, and her outfit is super chic and easy to recreate...

We could rave about Victoria Beckham’s sartorial agenda until the cows come home. From spring and summer wedding guest inspiration to statement handbags that we can’t stop thinking about and still matching outfits with David, the 49-year-old is the ultimate sophisticated style muse.

The singer-cum-fashion designer has now added ‘girls night out’ outfit inspo to our ‘what would Victoria wear?’ list for if we’re ever stuck for sartorial flair. She uploaded a series of images to Instagram for her 30.9 million followers after a date night with some friends.

VB wore flattering flared trousers with a vest tucked in

Her uniform is a pretty easy one to recreate. VB wore a pair of fit and flare pleated trousers that oozed chic and boasted a high waisted silhouette to create the illusion of a lengthier leg. She tucked in a black vest top and brought the look together with the black belt from her eponymous label that uses a gold ‘b’ as a statement buckle.

She left her hair loose and straight, and accessoried with just a gold watch and dainty earrings.

VB also has a go-to off-duty look for more casual girls nights out. After celebrating Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferriera’s wedding in Miami, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder shared some snaps of a night with her daughter Harper Seven and Isabel Grutman. She eschewed her any of her signature looks (i.e tailored trousers, pantaboots or a midi boots and heels combo), in favour of a simple skinny jeans and T-shirt moment.

As mentioned previously, Victoria has been influencing our sartorial wishlists a lot recently (as always). She schooled us on wearing neon for summer weddings in 2023 (or pastel pink, if you’d prefer), made us want to wear an oversized fringed bag 24/7, and given platform boots the chicest makeover we’ve ever seen.

Now all we need is to actually go on a girls night out with the Spice Girl…

