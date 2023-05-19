Victoria Beckham just copied Nicola Peltz's favourite style hack

The fashion designer stepped out in New York wearing her signature outfit, but switched up her footwear for Nicola's favourite style

Like mother (in law), like daughter (in law). If we had a relative as stylish as Victoria Beckham or Nicola Peltz, we'd 100% be taking style cues from them too.

There's been many-an-occasion where Nicola has channeled her husband's mum's innately chic dress code. From white trouser suits to matching outfits with Brooklyn, wearing the exact same handbag and honouring VB by wearing her favourite 2000s accessory. The retro dressing muse often wears stunning outfits that we know Posh Spice would approve of.

Now it appears Victoria is taking styling hacks from the 28-year-old, incorporating Nicola's go-to footwear into a signature VB look.

Victoria stepped out in New York oozing elevated-chic wearing a light grey blazer with an asymmetrical fastening and oversized lapes with ribbed detailing and a black and gold clutch bag. Tasteful tailoring is a staple in her designs for her eponymous fashion label. One of the biggest trends of the AW23 fashion shows earlier this year was tailored jackets with no trousers, but it was a VB styling hack long before. She paired the blazer with a pair of her beloved pantaboots that seem to have had an upgrade for 2023.

Platforms are Nicola's signature

Usually wearing slinky pants that boast a sleek, stiletto heeled, pointed toe boot at the end, Victoria wore a pair with the chunkiest platform pantaboots we've ever seen her wear. For Nicola Peltz, platform boots or heels are her signature to accentuate her 5ft4 frame - from Valentino to Versace, she's fiercely loyal to the chunky soled silhouette. She also proved they're great for kissing someone taller than you when she wore a pair to smooch her beau Brooklyn in the middle of the street.

Nicola is also a style queen in her own right. She often influences our date night dressing agenda, adds techniques into her beauty regime that we all want to copy, and has the most excellent collection of vintage handbags we may have ever seen.

Victoria elevates so many outfits with pantaboots

What are pantaboots?

Pantaboots (or pantaleggings) quite literally do what they say on the tin. It’s a pair of slinky pants (often nylon or spandex) that go all the way down to the foot, with a heeled boot at the end. The garment was brought back to life by Balenciaga around 2017, but this style has actually been around since the 1960s.

