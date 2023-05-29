Princess Charlene of Monaco debuted dramatic hair transformation at the Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco never strays too far from her effortlessly chic style agenda, but she’s wholeheartedly unafraid to experiment with her hair, and frankly we are in awe. From shaven sides to sharp fringes, blunt cut bobs and platinum pixie cuts, the former olympian can nail any style.

Alongside her husband Prince Albert and other stylish royals including Charlotte Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, Charlene stepped out for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix with yet another dramatic change to her tresses.

The princess gave dopamine dressing the most elegant makeover in the Georgette gown from her go-to brand Akris' SS23 collection.. The loose fitting silhouette let the multicolour pleats elegantly sway as she moved, whilst the shoulder pads gave some structure.

MORE: Princess Charlene of Monaco and her daughter Gabriella both opt for tailored jackets

RELATED: Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella of Monaco is turning into a mini fashion icon

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco debuted her ultra dark pixie cut

She paired the dress with ombre blue court heels from Dior and Prada sunglasses. But it was her new auburn hairdo that captured attentions. She’s unexpectedly departed from her signature blonde locks and opted for dark reddy-brown colour that is totally different yet equally as stunning. Going lighter for summer is the usual hair trope when making hair changes on the cusp of the warmer seasons, but going against the grain as always, Charlene has dyed her hair its darkest shade ever.

Even the most stylish of royals rarely experiment with their tresses much, but Charlene has been on quite the journey with her hairstyles since she debuted her pixie cut back in 2015.

MORE: The best bob haircut to suit your face shape

READ: Short hairstyles: 17 ideas for some serious 2023 inspiration

© Getty Her new 'do is incredibly different to her usual style

In May 2022, she attended a meeting with the team members of the Monaco Animal Protection Society and showcased freshly dyed, bright platinum blonde locks. She let her hair do the talking by wearing a minimalist, sleek choice of outfit consisting of a camel-coloured trousers and a black turtleneck knit.

© Getty Charlene wowed with her platinum pixie

In April this year, Charlene eased herself over to the dark side and debuted a new darker style with bright blonde highlights.

© Getty Charlene dyed her hair darker with blonde highlights this year

Having always had blonde hair in various shades, the Princess truly made the ultimate statement when showing her new hair this weekend, but proved yet again than she can pull off absolutely any new ‘do.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.