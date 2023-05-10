Simone Ashley's makeup is ideal for a 'hot girl summer', and you probably missed it

She wore a shocking mini dress to The Little Mermaid premiere, and her makeup proved perfect to compliment a bright summer ensemble...

Simone Ashley is forever experimenting with her evening soiree glam. From Grace Jones-approved glittering hooded dresses to party-girl checks, exquisite sleek wet-look hair do’s to TikTok approved botticelli waves, she constantly keeps our sartorial hearts racing by switching up her dramatic personal dress code.

The Bridgerton actress' makeup looks, however, never stray too far from her signature agenda: scintillating eyes and a soft nude lip. Juxtaposing her show-stopping gown at The Little Mermaid premiere, she gave us the perfect subtle yet striking face glam, that is ideal to pair with bright coloured outfits this summer.

Our jaws dropped when Ashley stepped out on the red carpet in a cream Versace mini dress adorned with embellishments and boasting a sealife-approved scalloped hem. A fuchsia pink asymmetrical panel splashed across the front splayed into a dramatic crumpled side train with bunched material at the hip.

Her loosely waved hair pushed back behind her ears allowed her stunning face glam to take centre stage. The 28-year-old adopts a "less is more," approach with her beauty routine, as she told Harpers Bazaar UK. "I think it’s really fun to do a loud, playful look but I like to keep it simple".

The British star uploaded close ups on Instagram of her opulent look for her 3.3 million followers.

Created by celebrity MUA Alex Babsky who also paints the faces of Florence Pugh, Zoe Saldana and Jodie Comer to name a few, she opted for a super soft pink eye lid with a slight siren winged eyeliner, complete with tightlining across the waterline to add impact and make her piercing brown eyes steal the show. Opposing the current loved glossy lip trend, Ashley opted for a matte pinky-nude lip to pair with her soft but striking eye glam.

Ashley is just the latest celeb to prove neon is back for summer 2023. Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and royals at the King’s coronation concert all approve.

