Beyonce's hair care: Everything we know so far about her new launch

The global superstar shared a cryptic Instagram post about her new business venture. We decoded it to find out more...

We thought Beyonce was done with blessing us with excitement for the week thanks to her slew of insane designer outfits worn in one night on her Renaissance world tour. We thought wrong.

The Irreplaceable singer has just dropped hints she’s starting a new line of haircare products inspired by her mother's salon. She uploaded an Instagram post to share the news, with two images of her getting her hair done: one as an adorable child with cornrows (who we all thought was Blue Ivy for a hot second as the two look so similar) and one of her bare-faced, to leave focus on her hair, using heat stylers with a plethora of unbranded products on the dressing table.

Though she hasn't confirmed her new business venture is into the beauty industry, she shared a cryptic message about her childhood and her appreciation for haircare that was basically a soft-launch of her products. As we’re sure you’re as excited as we are, we decoded her Instagram post to find out everything we know so far;

She uploaded the bare-faced image to her Instagram

Is Beyonce starting a haircare line?

Though she hasn’t given us a name or a release date, the 41-year-old uploaded said on her Instagram post: “How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?”

She also explained she’s always dreamed of carrying on her mother’s legacy and said “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating."

Beyonce looks just like Blue Ivy in this adorable throwback image

Why is Beyonce starting a hair care line?

She told her 308 million followers that Destiny’s Child started by performing for her mother's clients whilst they were getting their hair done. “I was exposed to so many different entrepreneurial women in the salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.”

“I watched her heal and be of service to many women.”

Her hair colourist Rita Hazan explained to Bazaar.com the importance of hair health for the singer, "The health and quality of Beyoncé's hair is most important for both of us,",

What products can we expect?

Though there’s still no confirmation what her line will offer, a huge selection of tester bottles were captured in the singer’s Instagram image including squeezy bottles of cream, spray bottles, serum dispenser bottles and pots.

