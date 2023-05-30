Nicola Peltz just revived this classic 1990s jewellery trend

The Welcome to Chippendales actress shared an image with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, with the jewellery motto 'the bigger, the better'...

When it comes to retro accessories, there is nobody we'd turn to for style inspiration other than Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The actress, and wife of Brooklyn Beckham is also a vintage fashion muse. From exquisite vintage handbags to Y2K sunglasses and Spice Girls era Victoria Beckham-approved headbands, the 28-year-old always passes the vibe check when it comes to elevating an everyday outfit with a statement accessory.

Once again she's flung us back in time with another nostalgic accessory that makes one particular 2000s girly spring to mind: Jennifer Lopez.

@nicolaannepeltzbeckham



Nicola uploaded a series of Instagram images from BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California, where budding chef Brooklyn took part in an event on the culinary stage. Congratulating her husband on his success, Peltz added a photograph of her and Brooklyn with her arms slung around his shoulders wearing a half-buttoned up cardigan, dark blue jeans and her signature retro wraparound sunglasses. The pièce de résistance? Her oversized, thin gold hoop earrings.

From Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, it seemed like every 2000s music video and every red carpet look included a pair of these earrings. In fact, Nelly Furtado's 2012 hit song Big Hoops (Bigger the better) was essentially a love-letter to the 90s R&B she grew up listening to, and paid homage to the era's coolest jewellery by naming her song after it.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez championing the style in 2005

Nicola is forever the trendsetter, and we think she might be onto something with her gold hoops too. On the Cannes Film Festival red carpet last week, model Iris Law wore the sultriest black lace-adorned dress from Saint Laurent. What was her chosen ear bijouterie to compliment her dress? You guessed it. Thin gold hoops that dazzled next to her slicked back, ultra blonde tresses.

© Getty Iris Law wore hoops on the Cannes red carpet

She keeps proving time and time again that she is the ultimate queen of reviving retro accessories trends and making them ultra chic.

