Nicola Peltz just dressed as a burrito for date-night with Brooklyn Beckham

The actress watched Post Malone perform at a festival with her husband, and she made the case for ‘burritocore’ as 2023’s latest trend…

We can always rely on Nicola Peltz for accessories inspiration. From exquisite vintage handbags to Y2K sunglasses and Victoria Beckham-approved headbands, the 28-year-old always passes the vibe check when it comes to elevating an everyday outfit with a statement accessory.

The Welcome to Chippendales actress is also a date-night dressing muse. And she went totally off-piste with her street style agenda for a night out with Brooklyn Beckham at BottleRock festival in Napa, California last night, where she took maximalist dressing to a whole new level.

Though we only caught a glimpse of her retro flared trousers, we have no doubt that whatever ensemble she sported underneath her jacket (or should we say ‘wrap’), was a concoction that schooled us on Y2K concert dressing.

© Instagram Nicola shared a video wearing a tortilla blanket watching Post Malone

Layered over her outfit, slung over her shoulders, she opted to sport a giant blanket that resembled a tortilla. Yes, you read that right - as in the flour-based carbohydrate used for some of our favourite dishes on the planet...

Nicola uploaded a video to her story, wearing matching bizarre blankets with her friend and photographer Andie Jane, whilst the two bobbed from side to side in sync as they listened to Post Malone sing his hit song Candy Paint.

We know the Beckham’s like to support each other through their sartorial agendas. From Brooklyn wearing retro Manchester United shirts to Cruz wearing a ‘Posh Spice’ tee, the fashionable family pay homage to their family success with statement outfits.

© Instagram Brooklyn also shared a video of the hilarious blankets

Brooklyn is of course a budding chef who regularly posts cooking tutorials on his Instagram, therefore Nicola wearing a tortilla was simply just another example of Beckham camaraderie (albeit levelled up), to champion her husband's career.

Mermaidcore and Barbiecore aren’t going anywhere for 2023. Is Burritocore going to be the newest ‘core’ craze? Nicola is a style muse and the ultimate trendsetter, so we wouldn’t be surprised if so…

