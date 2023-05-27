Jennifer Lopez just revealed her beauty hack for youthful skin

The actress shared a video telling us exactly how she applies her moisturiser and key areas not to forget...

Suffice to say there really is nothing that Jennifer Lopez can’t do. Aside from the 53-year-old having global status as a style muse, a successful fashion and beauty entrepreneur, a noughties R&B legend and one of the most talented actresses of all time, she’s also got a renowned reputation for ageless, flawless looking skin.

The All I Have singer has kindly shared many of her beauty hacks on social media. From her anti-cellulite secrets to the four step routine to achieving her perfect eyebrows, the JLo Beauty founder is not one to shy away from sharing insider information on her skincare regime.

In a video uploaded on her skincare brand’s Instagram last night, JLo shared a close-up of her applying moisturiser to her enviably glowy skin. The secret to keeping her skin so plump? Lathering cream onto her neck.

Schooling us on spa day-chic in a mini satin pink robe with the ‘Jennifer’ scrawled in blue serif writing on the collar, and a matching pink headband from JLo Beauty, she took a large scoop of cream out of her eponymous label’s ‘That Big Screen’ SPF 30 moisturiser and generously massaged it in across her neck.

She spread the cream from up to her chin, across the underside of her jawline, around the sides of her neck and all the way down to her chest, which she proceeded to say is her “neck and dec hack” (dec meaning decolletage).

“Located south of your chin, the beauty industry refers to the décolletage as your neck and chest — a critical cosmetic area that often gets overlooked,” says Healthline. “Like your face, this part of your body is prone to sun exposure and premature aging [sic].”

Mrs Affleck has spoilt us just in time for summer, giving us slinky wedding guest outfit inspiration, floral dress ideas and now, the beauty advice we needed just in time for the UK’s predicted heatwave.

As if we couldn’t love her anymore.

