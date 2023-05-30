Kylie Jenner is entering her 'quiet luxury' style era

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has switched up her style for the chicest trend of 2023

Kylie Jenner is absolutely unafraid to make a style statement.

From her Versace feathered lilac gown at the 2019 Met Gala to OTT bijouterie (take her Thierry Mugler headpiece, for example) and off beat denim looks, she’s a notable face in the world of maximalist A-list dressers.

But the 25-year-old fashion muse and youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters seems to be going through a style renaissance right now, with a noticeable wardrobe switch up that boasts an ultra chic style agenda. And we have to say, her looks are exemplary. She’s the latest celebrity to have moved over to the quieter side of fashion, wearing a slew of looks that perfectly encapsulate 2023’s biggest trend: quiet luxury.

What is Quiet Luxury style?

“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion. “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.” Designer logos are eschewed and discreet high-end fashion is preferred. You might wear a super chic Khaite dress, paired with a Chloe Marcie handbag, over a Versace dress with emblazoned motifs and a Louis Vuitton monogram bag. When Succession's Tom Wambsgans made fun of Cousin Greg’s date’s “ludicrously capacious” bag, he was pointed out how it was the opposite of ‘Quiet Luxury.’

Kylie Jenner’s best ‘Quiet Luxury’ style era looks:

A few weeks ago we saw the first signs of Kylie’s new style when she wore a cream leather asymmetrical cropped blazer and matching skirt from Ferragamo to celebrate a friend’s birthday, which she paired with black court pumps from the label’s Autumn 2023 RTW collection. From Meghan Markle to Sofia Richie, we know that court pumps are an essential in any quiet luxury queen's wardrobe.

Like many who have casually hopped aboard the quiet luxury train, Kylie has also worn looks by smaller designer labels (take Hailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz and Emily Ratajkowski who haven’t stopped wearing Éterne, for example). Kylie posted some snaps on her Instagram page wearing a slinky transparent curve dress from Sonia Carrasco. The brand currently only has 14.5k followers on Instagram.

Nailing the Parisian girl aesthetic, Kylie stepped out for dinner in the French capital wearing the chicest little black dress from Bottega Veneta that boasted nothing more than a flattering halterneck, a fitted waist and an elegant twill maxi skirt.

She then gave the hooded dress trend the ultimate quiet luxury makeover. Look effortlessly elegant in monochrome, Kylie wore a white hooded mini dress from Ferragamo’s SS23 collection, paired with a micro white bag and the black strappy court shoes in photographs obtained by Vogue.

It was only right she channelled uber chic vibes for a visit to the Chanel store in Paris. For her penultimate French vacay look, she wore the most stunning two-piece from Maximillian Davis, paired with vintage Gucci sunglasses and The Row’s signature ‘Olivia’ pumps – nothing says quiet luxury like Mary Kate and Ashley’s It-girl label.

Last but certainly not least, Kylie wore a stunning white halterneck sundress from Alaia paired with a white handbag from The Row and Loewe strappy sandals.

More looks like this please, Kylie…

