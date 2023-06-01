Kim Cattrall's best Samantha Jones fashion moments of all time

The actress is returning for SATC's And Just Like That...

Stop what you're doing, we have big news: Kim Cattrall really is going to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the Sex and The City spin off series And Just Like That.

When Samantha first graced television screens in the late 90s, her character was unheard of - an independent, hardworking heroine who proudly opposed monogamy, didn't want kids and basked in sexual freedom.

And her style agenda matched her persona: more is more. Chunky waistbelts, voluminous hair, dopamine dressing always and plenty of fur.

MORE: Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker stages major 80s power dressing moment as she films new scenes for And Just Like That…

RELATED: 7 of Carrie Bradshaw's most stylish outfits and how to recreate them

In an interview with Variety last year, Cattrall explained "I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media."

But rumoured feuds with Sarah Jesscia Parker and prior adamance never to return aside, Kim is cameoing in the second season of the hit show for one episode only. And if we're honest, we can't wait to see fashion's big four back on the screen together again.

What will the stylish character be wearing for her triumphant return? who knows, but we're positive it will turn heads as she walks down the streets of Manhattan. To commemorate her long awaited appearance, we look back at her best fashion moments.

Samantha Jones as... the Queen of Punk

© Getty Kim Catrall as Samantha Jones

Vivienne Westwood would be so proud. In the 2009 film Sex and The City 2, there was a throwback to when the stylish quad first moved to New York. Samatha

Samantha Jones...dopamine dressing

© Getty Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

In the first Sex and The City movie, Samantha nailed block colour dressing in a fuschia pink blazer and bright red trousers.

Samantha Jones... giving Old Money

© Getty Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

Sam gave the ultimate rich girl vibes in a white fur trimmed coat with snake skin trousers, blue leather gloves and a blue bag.

Samantha Jones...wearing red to a wedding

© Getty Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

There's an unspoken rule about not wearing red to a wedding as the bolshiness of the colour might upstage the bride. So what does Samantha do? Wear head to toe frilly red.

Samantha Jones, in Y2K grunge

© Getty Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

Nothing epitomises the early 2000s like band rock band tees. Samantha Jones wore a trousers and plunge halterneck two piece to give grunge an upgrade.

Samantha Jones... in Quiet Luxury

© Getty Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

Samantha often channelled 'quiet luxury' before it was even a thing. She looked ultra chic in a white belted trench, matching court pumps and a grey handbag. Meghan Markle would definitely approve.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.