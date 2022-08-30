Queen Rania accidentally let slip son Crown Prince Hussein's royal wedding date

Planning is already well underway for Crown Prince Hussein's wedding with Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, according to his mother Queen Rania of Jordan!

Details of a royal wedding tend to remain under wraps until much closer to the date, but Rania opened up about when fans can expect to see Hussein and Rajwa walk down the aisle – it's sooner than you might think. The 51-year-old reportedly took to her Instagram Stories to share a now-deleted clip from her royal appearance at Madaba with Shabab42 Foundation over the weekend.

WATCH: Queen Rania of Jordan shares heartfelt family video

As she sat around the table in a chic blue dress, Rania made an off-handed comment that the royal wedding will take place in the summer of 2023, one year after the couple got engaged.

The confession may come as a surprise to fans since royal wedding dates are often officially announced. Kensington Palace made a statement confirming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would marry in May 2018 five months before the nuptials, while Buckingham Palace initially revealed Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's plans to marry on 29 May just three months beforehand – although their nuptials were delayed amid the pandemic. Perhaps a more exact date will be announced for Hussein and Rajwa's wedding in the coming months.

Queen Rania made the comment about her son's wedding date during a meeting with Shabab42 Foundation

Hussein proposed at the home of Rajwa's father, with the Crown Prince's parents also in attendance. Queen Rania was delighted by the news, taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the newly-engaged couple.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," she wrote, and later added: "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both."

The couple got engaged at the home of Rajwa's father

The royal even gave her future daughter-in-law a special engagement gift, which was visible in one of their official engagement photographs.

The 28-year-old paired her colourful floor-length skirt from Sara Roka with blue Valentino slingback pumps, her pear-cut Harry Winston engagement ring and eye-catching earrings that previously belonged to Hussein's mother Queen Rania.

The Stephen Webster earrings are part of the Magnipheasant collection, which pays homage to the iridescent plumage of the pheasant. Rajwa was spotted wearing the 18ct white gold accessory with yellow diamonds and pavé white diamonds, and almost identical designs retail for £26,300 to £57,000.

