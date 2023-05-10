Kate Middleton’s blue Elie Saab outfit is sold out: here are 5 similar to get the look

After the extravagance of King Charles III’s coronation celebrations, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a quintessentially British garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, to celebrate members of the public who make a positive impact.
For the occasion, Princess Kate proved she’s a recycled outfit queen and oozed femininity in a powder blue Elie Saab top and skirt, boasting a pussybow tie, sheer embellished sleeves and lace panelling.
She wore the exact same outfit to Royal Ascot in 2020, including the same Phillip Treacy hat and Elie Saab leather clutch bag. She also wore the same Gianvito Rossi metallic pumps - a trend that has dominated over the last year. We recently praised her knack for not always following trends and dressing comfortably, and the stylish heiress was ahead of the fashionista's on this occasion: setting the trend, not following.
Kate consistently sported stellar looks during the coronation celebrations, and like her garden party ensemble, every single look was a repeat from a prior engagement. Seeing as shopping is one of ours specialties (even if we do say so ourselves), we found Kate's exact outfits or similar, for you to shop in time for summer.
She first wore the siren red Alexander McQueen suit we saw at the Coronation Concert in January, for the launch of her ‘Shaping Us’ early childhood campaign. These five similar red suits are perfect to get the look.
After the official photos for the coronation were released, we realised we had seen Kate’s Alexander McQueen gown before. She also schooled us on wearing skinny trousers in 2023 and wore the same cargos on Monday that she wore at the end of April. Her exact G-Star Raw pants are less than £100.
Her Elie Saab look from yesterday's garden soiree is currently impossible to get hands on. But we’ve found five similar pieces to get the look:
5 chic alternatives to Princess Kate's Elie Saab outfit:
