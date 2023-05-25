Princess Kate's statement pearl belt is a nod to summer's hottest trend and surprisingly affordable

The British royal just showed off the coolest way to wear pearls

Princess Kate is renowned for her signature elegant style, and for her dedication to championing British brands.

Today was no different as the royal once again championed home-grown design during her visit to the Foundling Museum, to continue her patronage of the foundation which highlights the importance of relationships in early childhood.

MORE: Princess Kate's cult-favourite two tone flats now come in new colours

RELATED: Princess Kate's favourite flats have been given a surprising makeover

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate wore a statement Camilla Elphick pearl belt and pastel pink suit from Alexander McQueen

For the occasion, she wore a saccharine pink power suit from Alexander McQueen and a matching pastel silk blouse. To complete the look she paired her outfit with the ‘Empress Diamond Carriage earrings' and a matching 'Mini White Gold & Diamond Pendant Necklace' by British jewellers Mappin & Webb. As for accessories she donned Emmy London's 'Rebecca Pink Makeup Suede Pumps' and a striking statement belt from independent London-based brand Camilla Elphick. When the Princess of Wales stepped out in a sensible pair of two tone Camilla Elphick flats to attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup back in July 2022, the designer’s ‘Alicia’ shoes sold out online almost instantly.

The shoes were designed at the eponymous designer's Notting Hill studio, “We had the desire to create the ultimate leg-lengthening flat. It was also all about the buckle, bejewelled in pearls,” explains Camilla. The pearl motif has become something of a signature for the label and also appears on the brand’s belts.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales arrived at the Foundling Museum in London earlier today

The mother-of-three showed off the most modern way to wear pearls in the label's statement white ‘Pearl’ belt, which features the brand’s aforementioned signature buckle. According to the designer, “it's slim enough to wear through jeans and wide enough to wear with dresses and jackets.” The £90 accessory also comes in a black colourway, and thankfully for us hasn’t sold out yet.

Pearls are of course a royal family staple, and achingly cool for summer 2023, with brands from Missoma to Dior opting to make round and freshwater styles for a Gen Z-approved aesthetic.

SHOP PRINCESS KATE’S PEARL BELT:

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.