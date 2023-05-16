Princess Kate just perfected dopamine dressing in 2023, here's how to get her look

The Princess brought some sartorial sunshine on her visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes trust in Bath

You’d think the Princess of Wales would be tired from serving top-notch looks for the whole coronation weekend. But, apparently not. As she stepped out today and yet again influenced our wardrobe wishlist like it's one of her royal duties.

She visited the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath and epitomised summer with a cheerful outfit that channelled effortless elegance and dopamine dressing.

The maximalist trend came to our attention in 2022, and the Princess just proved it’s not going anywhere for the upcoming summer, nailing the aesthetic in the most radiant of blazers.

Princess Kate nailed dopamine dressing in LK Bennett

Proving that yellow is anything but mellow, the princess nailed ‘elevated smart casual’ wearing the yellow ‘Mya’ blazer from LK Bennett. She paired the look with white tailored cigarette trousers from Alexander Mcqueen and a white ribbed vest top from H&M (she may be an official princess, but she’s the queen of affordable shopping).

For footwear, she eschewed her usual Gianvito Rossi pumps and re-wore her cream and gold Veja trainers – another pair for us to add to our affordable It-girl trainers list. She accessorised with a white tote bag from Victoria Beckham’s eponymous fashion label, and silver and gold drop earrings from Emily Mortimer jewellery.

The Princess of Wales with Olympic legend Dame Kelly Holmes

What is Dopamine Dressing?

“Dopamine dressing is a pretty simple concept. The idea is that a pop of colour in our clothing can alter how we think and act – for the better. Post-pandemic, dopamine dressing has been having a huge moment – in a world of minimalist style, colour-blocked outfits are going against the grain and making some noise.” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin.

The King’s coronation concert proved bold colours and neon hues are a royal favourite for this summer. Princess Kate re-wore her siren red Alexander McQueen suit, whilst Zara Tindall and Zenouska Mowatt made the case for neon green.

Add some sunshine to your wardrobe and shop Kate’s look:

MUST-HAVE:

The textured fabric adds interest to this yellow blazer. Our favourite part? Actual, functioning pockets. £60 AT NEXT

LUST-HAVE:

If the Princess of Wales approves, so do we. It's bold, bright and beautifully tailored. £359 AT LK BENNETT

