This luxury beachfront hotel is perfect for a Greek summer escape

The beautiful island of Crete has gained huge popularity amongst tourists in recent years, thanks to its fool-proof good weather, traditional Greek cuisine and striking natural landscape.

The Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel, situated in the Eastern side of Crete, is a haven for holidaymakers wishing to unwind and reset, and Hello! Fashion can vouch its incredible credentials after a trip to review it…

The hotel:

Owned by Elouda SA Hotels & Resorts, which also manages the popular Elounda Mare Hotel, the Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel is a picturesque destination in Crete, with spectacular views of the Aegean Sea and Sitia mountains. Elegant white-washes walls stand against the striking bold blue sea as far as the eyes can see.

Having recently undergone a significant refurbishment, the newly designed hotel, which is reached by a private road, now encompasses 52 suites and villas, as well as a new six-bedroom Diamond Residence complete with it’s a personal pool and direct access to the sea (an ideal option for honeymooners). Whichever room you stay in, you’re guaranteed a sea front view.

Suitable for both couples and families alike, there’s plenty to Deckchairs, umbrellas, and towels at the Blue Flag beach by the hotel are at guests' disposal free of charge – a nice touch.

What to eat:

The hotel boasts eight unique restaurants, including two that are internationally recognised - Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Elounda and the recently opened Sumosan, a contemporary Japanese eatery situated on the waterfront. Drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese dishes, this is a popular choice for tastemakers and sushi connoisseurs, who can expect to dine on dishes like wagyu fillet and miso black cod.

During the day, dine under the shade of the Cretan olive trees at the Beach lounge, or opt for an a la carte lunch at the Yacht Club, which is perfectly perched on a dramatic cliff drop that overlooks the beach. A fully stocked wine cellar is another popular additional to the hotel, which hosts a collection of wines from all regions of Greece and can be booked for special private dining experiences.

What to do:

When you’re not relaxing by one of the hotel’s two pools or by the beach, a trip to the rejuvenating Six Senses spa – which boasts a sauna and authentic hammam – will be sure to help you unwind. Adrenaline seekers can choose from a selection of water sports, try their hand at golf or score some points on the tennis field. The Kids Ark will come in handy for families looking to keep little ones entertained, too.

Outside of the hotel complex, it’s worth exploring Spinalonga, a once-abandoned island that can be reached by boat and is filled with archeologically sites. Travel a little further afield and make a pitstop at Elafonissi beach, which is situated on the other side of the island and famous for its picturesque pink sand.

Book a room at Elounda Peninsula All Suite here.