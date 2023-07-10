This upscale boutique hotel is the ideal Crete getaway

The white-washed Grecian hotel, St Nicolas Bay, reopened its doors to guests on 14th April this year, and is becoming an ever-popular holiday destination amongst both couples and families alike.

Boasting stunning views of Mirabello Bay and situated in the enchanting region of Elounda in Greece, this upscale boutique hotel is one of the secret travel gems we’ve been keeping secret. Here’s why it’s worth a visit…

The hotel:

The Mediterranean resort is perfectly situated in Eastern Crete, in-between Agios Nikolaos to Elounda, and embodies the laid-back, relaxed ethos often associate with sophisticated island living.

There are 119 rooms available (all with sea views), including 14 brand new Olives & Sea suites, the latter of which are accompanied by their own private pool, and surrounded by beautiful olive and fruit trees for an extra level of security.

A new 25-metre outdoor adults pool adds to the offering of the existing outdoor infinity pool, which will appeal to those who are keen on laps instead of more relaxing swims. Teens and children can enjoy adventuring in the 7,000 sqm nature sanctuary, or kick back in the teenager’s club, which comes complete with a PlayStation, music bar and games room.

One thing that stood out to us was the attentive Greek hospitality, and second-to-none service provided by staff at the hotel – ideal for holidaymakers who are looking to fully switch off and relax.

What to do:

The hotel’s state-of-the-art wellness centre, Poseidon Spa, is a big hit amongst guests, and has everything from Turkish steam baths and saunas to Thalassotherapy pools. Also, within the wellness centre, you’ll find a new semi open-air gym and outdoor yoga area, decked out with the latest high-tech fitness equipment and machinery, as well as a more traditional indoor fitness centre with benches and dumbbells.

St Nicolas Bay is perfectly situated in an area of Eastern Crete to explore the island by foot. Walking trails will take you past quaint Cretan villages, spectacular gorges, and beautiful boutique shops, and can be organised by the helpful staff at the resort. Other tours that can be arranged include wine tasting in Skalani Village, a sunset boat tour and more action-packed water sports.

Foodie lovers can embark on a morning visit to the local food market – which takes place every Wednesday – followed by cooking class, to learn how to whip up traditional local dishes.

What to eat:

The five unique restaurants at the hotel are great options for dining, each accompanied by live music and using local companies and farms for produce. The Labrynithos restaurant offers a distinct menu, where guests can choose their own 5-course meal, and The Greek Kafenion (an outdoor BBQ kitchen) was our go-to for sampling local Cretan dishes.

Our favourite dining experience, however, was at the Minotaure restaurant, an intimate candle-lit dinner by the pool. Asian and international inspired dishes were on offer here, as well as a huge variety of wines from cellar.

Book a room at St Nicolas Bay from £220 including breakfast.