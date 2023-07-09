Stylist Siân Gabari shares her Paris Haute Couture Week diary with us

Paris Couture Week holds immense significance in the fashion industry due to its unique blend of artistry, craftsmanship, and exclusivity where the most esteemed fashion houses unveil their exquisite, one-of-a-kind creations. For VIP stylists, attending this prestigious event is crucial as it enables them to witness the cutting-edge designs and upcoming red carpet trends firsthand.
Luckily for us, stylist and luxury brand strategist Siân Gabari, shared her diary with us so we could see the action for ourselves….
Paris Couture Week Diary - Day One
I arrived in Paris for a cocktail to celebrate the new jewellery collaboration between Bea Bongiasca and Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini. Always the most delicious canapés in Paris.
Delicious dinner at Costes with a client as always to plan out the rest of the week. My little sister has been assisting me this fashion week, so it's her first time here.
Paris Couture Week Diary - Day Two
Starting the day with much needed carbs.
The most gorgeous Parisian garden location for Iris van Herpen, always a favourite for me and always fun to bump into friends.
At the next show I was seated next to my client and friend Farnoush. Shoe goals.
Rahul Mishra was the show of dreams. It always makes me so happy to see Indian designers succeeding in Paris.This dress was dreamy and the rain seemed to stop before every outdoor show.
The Ritz, the location for the Saudi100 presentation, is always the most beautiful show (and cocktail) location.
Cardi B wearing Thom Browne Haute Couture.
Grace Elizabeth wearing a suit inspired wedding dress at Thom Browne’s debut couture show.
Always admiring the floral displays in Paris.
Rami Al Ali was actually one of the first designers to invite me to couture week when I was 16.
Popped into L’Avenue for meetings in between shows.
The Stephane Rolland show was at the Opera Garnier this year, it was so beautiful. I just about made it in time - the doors were shut when I arrived!
More Invitations arriving at the hotel.
Very tired client meetings at Hotel George V, Paris for the best off-menu grilled chicken.
Standing outside the Elie Saab show.
Later on I got the best Blow Dry at Leonor Grey.
Finished the day with dessert at Hôtel Costes.
Paris Couture Week Diary - Day Three
Berries are always a good idea for breakfast.
Had the yummiest post Viktor & Rolf show croque monsieur at the Shangri-La.
Remembering to BeReal.
I managed to fit in a Yoga class before leaving at Hôtel HoY Paris.
The Giambattista Haute Couture presentation at their new office was so gorgeous…
Ended my day with a dinner meeting at Siena Paris (Gigi & Kendall hadid’s favourite restaurant) with jewellery designer Tatiana Verstraeten.