Nadine Merabi is venturing out of party wear, and here to fill your whole wardrobe

The Mancunian designer tells us about her first ever Resort collection, which is perfect for summer holiday glam

Back when Nadine Merabi was working in events in Manchester, she was in constant need of new outfits and frustrated by poor quality and cheap looking ‘fits.

Simply put, the eponymous designer could never find anything in the shops that fit “her vision.” She decided to take matters into my own hands, “I taught myself how to sew by watching YouTube videos and never looked back. I honestly never expected to be where I am today, it was initially just something I wanted to do for myself,” Nadine tells Hello! Fashion.

Now the brand has taken the world by storm with show-stopping sequins and feather-embellished dresses, jumpsuits, and co-ords since its inception in 2016. It’s the ultimate ‘girl’s night out’ brand. (Case in point? No less than three Nadine Merabi outfits were worn on the first episode of the latest season of Selling Sunset.) “It all goes back to empowerment and feeling like your best, most confident self when you wear the pieces,” she says.

Merabi’s passion for explosive palettes and celebration of timeless glamour stems from her Middle Eastern parentage, combined with timeless shapes and fine quality tailoring. “I think the embellishments and intricate detailing add that wow factor to every piece which sets them apart,” she explains, “I think I'm subconsciously drawn to these elements because of my Lebanese heritage. Fashion there is full of bold colours, embellishments, and expert craftsmanship which I incorporate into my own designs. Renowned for making her signature party-wear, she is now venturing into her first ever resort collection. “The idea behind the Resort collection was to provide the ‘Merabi Muse’ something to wear outside of occasions,” she tells us.

We caught up with the eponymous designer to find out more about her first ever resort collection:

What inspired you to create a resort collection, and what sets it apart from your previous designs?

I got to be more experimental with this resort collection which was really fun. I played with new silhouettes, fabrics, and materials which inspired me to think outside the box. I think the colours, cuts, and patterns are what really set it apart from previous collections.

Nadine Merabi - Resort 23

Can you describe the overall concept behind your new resort collection?

I wanted the ‘Merabi muse’ to have something special to wear on holidays. The original idea was that I needed things to travel with that could be taken day to night quite easily and wouldn’t wrinkle terribly in my case. Many of the pieces are a bit more toned down to match the relaxing vibe of holidays.

What fabrics and materials did you incorporate into this collection to create a luxurious and comfortable holiday experience?

I incorporated 3D embellishments, sequin embroidered mesh lace, sequins and other fun materials into this collection to bring a new dimension of Merabi glam. We also use a lot of high quality satin materials for a large portion of the collection to add versatility and comfort.

Nadine Merabi - Resort 23

Resort wear often focuses on functionality and versatility. How did you address these aspects in your designs while maintaining your signature aesthetic?

I think this collection can be worn day to night quite easily. The fabrics are lighter and everything is easily packable for your holidays. This collection still has the signature Merabi glamour seen in the sequins, tailoring, and new fringe detailing.

Could you highlight any specific design elements or details that are unique to this resort collection and reflect your creative vision?

A lot of our embellishment work is very unique to this Resort collection. The Piper suits feature an embroidered lace mesh trouser with a statement oriental pattern and the Nikita features multicoloured 3D flower sequin hand-embellished floral patterns. I really got to experiment and have fun designing this collection.

What type of woman did you have in mind when designing this resort collection, and how does it align with your brand's target audience?

The Merabi woman is someone who likes to feel special. She expresses herself through statement pieces, she doesn’t want to be like everyone else. She likes to travel and has an air of confidence about her when she wears pieces she loves. I definitely think this aligns with our audience.

Fashion designer Nadine Merabi

What’s next for Nadine Merabi?

I would love to venture more into accessories in the future to be able to offer a complete look from head to toe. One thing I can promise you is that the glitz and glam isn’t going anywhere. I have so many different things in the works right now that I’m so excited to show you.