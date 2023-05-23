The swimwear trends to have on your radar according to three top bikini designers

Summer swimwear trends often have influencers and the fashion set buzzing with excitement. This season we are seeing a mix of classic and contemporary styles; Minimalist designs with clean lines and solid colours, creating a chic and effortless look as well as high-waisted bikinis and one-shoulder maillots. Designers are opting for playful patterns like polka dots and gingham, as well as feminine details such as ruffles and bows.

Those in the know are also embracing sustainable swimwear made from recycled materials, highlighting the move to eco-friendly fashion. We spoke to three designers who are setting the scene for a summer filled with fashionable and Instagram-worthy swimwear looks to find out what styles of swimsuits will be big for summer 2023…

© GERARD JULIEN Naomi Campbell - Chanel SS 94

Alicia Swim - Alicia Rountree

What styles of swimsuits do you think will be big for summer 2023?

“I think people are coming back to classic styles with a great fit, styles that are easy to wear but make you feel empowered. Think one shoulder swimsuits and beautifully flattering bandeau bikinis with a low waist classic bottom.”

What pieces are you selling like hotcakes at the moment?

“Matching kimonos and headpieces with swimwear are doing really well. I think having a full look when on the beach or covering up for lunch is so glamorous.”

© Alicia Swim Alicia Swim

What body shapes suit which bikini types?

“Our Eva triangle bikini gives great shape to smaller breasts, our new Carol top works great for larger breasts as it’s so flattering and has great support, and our Kate top works wonders for all sizes.”

What bikini will you be packing this summer?

“I will be in Menorca and the South of France this summer, we have lots of family events happening. I’m taking all my bikinis! My husband always complains because I literally always have an extra suitcase full of swimwear as I can’t choose which ones to bring.”

Casa Raki - Josefina Theo

What styles of swimsuits do you think will be big for summer 2023?

“Our customer is a classic customer and she gravitates towards our simple string bikinis or no frills swimsuits.”

What pieces are you selling like hotcakes at the moment?

“The Dafne string bikini is always a seasonal hero but equally our statement one pieces are flying at the moment. The one shouldered Ines or the cross neck Cosima swimsuit have been such a hit for those looking to make an impact on the beach.”

© Casa Raki Casa Raki

What body shapes suit which bikini types?

“For curvier figures or larger busts I always recommend our Annie high waisted bikini, Marina Maillot or Paula Maillot. These styles were both designed with support in mind and are perfect for a functional yet chic swim moment. The recycled castor bean material provides support and comfort. Petite figures are great in the Ines and flat chests best for the Julia style.”

What bikini will you be packing this summer?

“We will be going to Europe and of course I will be taking all my favourite styles with me. I am a huge fan of the Dafne string bikini. I also always go back home to South America where I bring my whole collection with me.”

Paper London - Philippa Thackery

What styles of swimsuits do you think will be big for summer 2023?

“We are seeing our customers gravitate towards classics with a twist. We specialise in joyful and colourful swim so our customer always comes to us for something unexpected and feminine.”

What pieces are you selling like hotcakes at the moment?

“The Maldives bikini and swimsuit in hibiscus check has sold out three times this year and is currently on pre-order. Women are drawn to the beautiful bright colours. Lucia in Ahoy Ahoy is also getting a lot of love.”

What body shapes suit which bikini types?

“If you have a bigger bust we would direct you to the Maldives bikini or swimsuit. The Fiji swimsuit is good for larger busts. The Coconut swim is good for athletic builds as it creates a waist and has a firm structure.”

What bikini will you be packing this summer?

“To the Peloponnese in Greece and I will be wearing my favourite Tahiti top and Stephanie pants in hibiscus check.”

