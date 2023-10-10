Radley London’s new handbag collection will instantly elevate your workwear and weekend looks

Much like the perfect ankle boot or a tailored blazer, a handbag forms an essential part of your capsule wardrobe, adding polish to even the most casual look.

Currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, Radley London has been creating timeless, luxury accessories from its London studio since 1998, and is known for its affordable cross-body styles, backpacks, holdalls and totes in a variety of desirable colourways, finishes and fabrics.

This season the brand is adhering to an ethos of ‘not so quiet luxury’ with a collection of bags to instantly upgrade any outfit – think plush quilting, autumnal checks and glossy mock croc.

Plush textures and classic colourways typify Radley London's AW collection

Pair shearling textures with denim for a timeless look

What makes a great handbag? Quality craftsmanship, attention to detail and amazing design both inside and out. The size, colour and shape are obviously important, but the handbag has to work with the needs of modern life. ~ Zizi Hill, Director of Design, Radley London ~

Starting at £159 for a cross-body style, you’ll be spoilt for choice with the variety of silhouettes and sizes in forever-chic tones of olive, burgundy, black and grey amongst a collection that punches far beyond its price point.

Mock croc adds a luxe touch

Try a bold geometric pattern in burgundy, blue and olive

In honour of National Handbag Day (10 October), the annual event that commemorates the ultimate item to pair fashion with function, we’ve selected our most-wanted accessories from Radley London’s new range.

Shop Radley London’s best new season bags

Grosvenor Remastered Weave Medium Zip-Top Shoulder in Dark Cherry The brand’s Grosvenor shoulder bag is reinvented with a slick checkerboard pattern, complimenting its contrast leather tab and push-lock hardware to add a slice of classic British style to your AW wardrobe. £299, Radley London

Hanley Close Faux Croc Medium Flapover Grab in Black The ultimate investment bag in wear-forever black, the Hanley can be carried by the top handle or worn cross-body with its adjustable strap. Try it with double denim or a cosy charcoal coat.

£219, Radley London

Dukes Place Medium Ziptop Grab in Cloud Burst Induce office envy with this smart pale grey tote, complete with a triple set of inner compartments plus the brand’s famous detachable Scottie dog key fob to ensure your possessions are safely stored. £219, RADLEY LONDON

Dukes Place Quilt Medium Compartment Cross Body in Dark Cherry A fresh take on the traditional cross-body style, the puffed out quilting detail and deep maroon colourway of its nappa leather give this bag a thoroughly modern makeover. £219, Radley London

Finsbury Park Flower Quilt Large Zip-Top Tote in Dragon Crafted from sustainable recycled polyester, this quirky tote is green in more ways than one. With its pretty floral quilting pattern, pay tribute to the capital city and stow away the day’s possessions in style. £149, Radley London

Witham Road Medium Ziptop Backpack in Dark Cherry The humble rucksack gets a fashionable upgrade in luxe burgundy leather, with this style nicknamed ‘dumpling’ by the brand’s design team owing to its soft, slouchy shape. £259, Radley London

Saddle Street Small Flapover Cross Body in Dragon A compact and comfortable style to take you from day to night, this equestrian-inspired saddle bag features a fastening crafted from silhouettes of the Radley Scottie dog, with its leather outing complemented by a plush faux suede and jacquard fabric lining and slick interior pockets.

£159, Radley London

Aster Way Diamond Patchwork Medium Zip-Top Grab in Dark Cherry Add interest to any neutral outfit with the classic olive, pastel blue and burgundy tones of this bold and roomy diamond patchwork tote.

£259, RADLEY LONDON

Linden Gardens Metallic Medium Ziptop Shoulder in Oro Usher in party season with this shimmering gold shoulder bag (very Carrie Bradshaw season 3) in metallic Italian leather, complete with intricate edge piping, gleaming buckles on the strap and bridle hardware.

£219, Radley London

