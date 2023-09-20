SHEIN is going on tour across the UK – and you're invited

A change in season spells the window to restock your wardrobe, and with Gorpcore, Quiet Luxury and high shine metallics among the AW trends, you may be seeking inspo for your next purchase.

Luckily, HELLO! Fashion has just the ticket, as we’re teaming up with Klarna and SHEIN to go on tour in London, Birmingham and Manchester – and you’re invited!

The suitably stylish road trip will visit the three cities across the UK from 20-23 September. Climb aboard the Barbie-core In Pink We Trust tour bus to enjoy complimentary hair styling and manicures, pink food and drink treats, a SheGLAM spin-to-win game plus a retro arcade grabber where you can bag prizes and discount codes from SHEIN.

There are fashion and beauty treats for all aboard the In Pink We Trust bus

As your authority on all things style and shopping, HELLO! Fashion's Editor Jill Wanless has selected her must-have pieces from SHEIN: look out for our Editor's Picks swing tags aboard the bus.

You can join the bus at any time throughout the day without the need to book. The first 100 people in the queue at each city (opening at 10am) will receive a free goodie bag. Whether you come alone or with friends and family, it’s the perfect day out for fashion and beauty fans.

HELLO! Fashion Editor Jill has selected her SHEIN must-haves for autumn

When and where?

The SHEIN In Pink We Trust tour bus will be at:

LONDON:

Crispin Place, Spitalfields, London E1 on Wednesday 20 September, 10am – 5pm.

BIRMINGHAM:

Bullring, Rotunda Square, Birmingham B5 on Friday 22 September, 10am – 5pm.

MANCHESTER:

Spinningfields Square, Manchester M3 on Saturday 23 September, 10am – 5pm.

Shop the AW trends with us

Attendees must be over the age of 18. See you on board!

Offering a wealth of styles, colours, and fits to choose from, SHEIN is the leading online retailer for your fashion needs. Shop all of the new season trends – from sheer to soft touch and tailoring – and see the items Jill Wanless is adding to basket aboard our VIP bus.

Make a pitstop at the SHEIN tour bus

With Klarna, you have the tools to shop smarter at your fingertips. As the world’s leading shopping service, shop in a way that suits you with options to pay now, later or spread the cost into 3 interest-free payments. Shop the new season collections now at SHEIN with Klarna available at checkout.

Klarna's Pay in 3/ Pay in 30 days are unregulated credit agreements. Borrowing more than you can afford or paying late may negatively impact your financial status and ability to obtain credit. 18+, UK residents only. Subject to status. Ts&Cs and late fees apply.

Shop the new season collections now at SHEIN, and discover the ranges of ways to pay via the Klarna app.