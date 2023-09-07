Lila Moss is now a Victoria's Secret angel

Lila Moss never fails to captivate us with her ultra chic wardrobe, which often emulates that of her mother Kate Moss’ style agenda back in the 90s - slinky silhouettes, sheer dresses, and plenty of satin maxi slips.

The 20-year-old budding model is, however, a style icon in her own right. And her iconic look for Victoria’s Secret’s Tour '23 event last night, attending alongside the likes of Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow proved just that.

She stepped out at The Manhattan Center for the lingerie brand’s event wearing a sheer black mini dress with gold and silver embroidery across the neckline and the body, with black lace-trimmed underwear underneath.

© Taylor Hill Lila wore constructed angel wings to the VS Tour 2023

She paired it with some ankle western boots and the most dramatic carved gold angel wings that gave VS’ iconic fluffy white pinions a serious makeover. Fellow Gen-Z style muse and her best friend Iris Law also wore a black and silver sheer dress with black constructed wings.

Since the label announced the comeback of the Victoria's Secret show, it has released some stellar campaigns. For its 'Runway Icons' collection, they onboarded runway legends Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Gisele Bundchen, to work with It-girls of today including Paloma Elsesser, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech and Jill Kortleve.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Lila Moss and best friend Iris Law outside the Manhattan Center

Incase you missed it, the show is making a controversial comeback for 2023 after a four year hiatus. “We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year,” explained Chief Financial Officer Timothy Johnson in an earnings call on March 3. We explored how the show might be different this time around.

Lila is the ultimate Gen-Z Victoria’s Secret Angel.