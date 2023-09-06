Mia Regan x Missoma: What we want to buy from the collection

Model and Gen-Z style influencer Mia Regan is continuing to carve out her illustrious path as a future fashion icon.
Hot on the heels of her killer red carpet moment at the Elle Style Awards courtesy of a chic Victoria Beckham number, (no pressure, right?), there is more exciting fashion news in store for fans of Mia's eclectic sense of style.
Cult-adored London-based jewellery label Missoma has just announced the 20-year-old as its latest muse.
The model is the face of its new Glamour collection, a 38-piece edit specifically designed to "move and flow with you".
READ: Mia Regan celebrates Romeo Beckham's birthday in cool-girl wardrobe we can't wait to copy this autumn
Imbued with Mia's signature playful spirit, the collection is crafted from 100% recycled 18ct gold vermeil and recycled sterling silver and handcrafted in London by the brand's band of skilled artisans.
"It’s a really proud moment being the face of this campaign," Mia revealed. "There’s a long-standing relationship between Missoma and I; we just get each other. I love their pieces, I wear them all the time."
MORE: Mia Regan's athletic T-shirt was straight out of the David Beckham style manual
READ: Mia Regan's £40 H&M jacket is the ultimate autumn 2023 transitional weather piece
The model went on to praise the hands-on approach afforded to her by the label, saying: "The process was very interactive and collaborative, personal and authentic […] If a jewellery brand could be my best friend it would be Missoma."
From beaded stone drop earrings to cool-girl signets, the collection has a youthful, free-spirited edge, reflected in fluid wave-like textures and glossy black accents.
READ: 10 investment jewellery pieces that you'll cherish forever
RELATED: The best UK jewellery rental services to have on your style radar
But there are definitely a few standout pieces that would transcend beyond the seasons.
I can certainly see a future heirloom in the Wavy Ridge Double Drop Earrings and I adore the moody depth of the labradorite in the Wavy Ridge Gemstone Ring.
Pre-autumn jewellery haul incoming…