Mia Regan x Missoma: What we want to buy from the collection
Mia Regan x Missoma: What we want to buy from the collection

The model and style influencer teamed up with the cult jewellery label on its AW23 campaign

Mia Regan wearing jewellery
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer

Model and Gen-Z style influencer Mia Regan is continuing to carve out her illustrious path as a future fashion icon.

Hot on the heels of her killer red carpet moment at the Elle Style Awards courtesy of a chic Victoria Beckham number, (no pressure, right?), there is more exciting fashion news in store for fans of Mia's eclectic sense of style. 

Cult-adored London-based jewellery label Missoma has just announced the 20-year-old as its latest muse.

The model is the face of its new Glamour collection, a 38-piece edit specifically designed to "move and flow with you".

Mia Regan wearing jewellery © Missoma
Missoma AW23

Imbued with Mia's signature playful spirit, the collection is crafted from 100% recycled 18ct gold vermeil and recycled sterling silver and handcrafted in London by the brand's band of skilled artisans.  

"It’s a really proud moment being the face of this campaign," Mia revealed. "There’s a long-standing relationship between Missoma and I; we just get each other. I love their pieces, I wear them all the time."

Mia Regan wearing jewellery © Missoma
Missoma AW23

The model went on to praise the hands-on approach afforded to her by the label, saying: "The process was very interactive and collaborative, personal and authentic […] If a jewellery brand could be my best friend it would be Missoma."

From beaded stone drop earrings to cool-girl signets, the collection has a youthful, free-spirited edge, reflected in fluid wave-like textures and glossy black accents.

Mia Regan wearing jewellery © Missoma
Missoma AW23

But there are definitely a few standout pieces that would transcend beyond the seasons. 

Wavy Double Drop Earrings - Missoma
Wavy Double Drop Earrings - Missoma

I can certainly see a future heirloom in the Wavy Ridge Double Drop Earrings and I adore the moody depth of the labradorite in the Wavy Ridge Gemstone Ring. 

Pre-autumn jewellery haul incoming…

