How to look less tired: facialist-approved hacks for brighter, energised skin

Perpetual fatigue is a cruel mistress. The only thing worse than not getting your hard-earned nine hours and wrestling inescapable brain fog, is having your tiredness broadcast all over your face. Talk about adding insult to injury.

Perhaps you're not even having trouble sleeping, but the merciless markers of tiredness – puffy eyes, dark circles, dullness and the like – simply won't let up.

These simple routine tweaks can help you look more awake

When a few extra hours in bed is out of the question, looking more awake, and quickly, is the goal. Curious as to why after a quality facial your skin looks instantly better? Often that comes down to superlative massage techniques – a step that sadly most of us have to skip on busy mornings. But if you can spare the time, stimulating blood flow can really help reduce inflammation.

Joanne Evans, award-winning celebrity facialist and founder of Notting Hill's editor-adored treatment haven Skin Matters, agrees, cites massage as one of the keys to achieving "refreshed, bright skin". "This can be done for a couple of minutes a day, either with our hands or tools while cleansing, moisturising or as part of a longer at-home facial," she explains.

1. Gua Sha

Gua sha originates from Chinese Medicine

Rooted in ancient Chinese healing practices, gua sha (pronounced gwah-shah) had a long, rich history way before modern skinfluencers cottoned on to its benefits. The technique involves scraping a smooth-edged tool along oiled skin to alleviate muscle tension and increase microcirculation. Joanne recommends using a jade or rose quartz gua sha tool to "stimulate the flow of the lymphatic". This gentle-but-firm motion works to depuff and make the face appear more sculpted, via "increasing blood flow to oxygenate the skin". She personally favours tools by Hayo'u, founded by Chinese medicine practitioner Katie Brindle.

2. Ice Rollers

Not for the fainthearted, but the beauty benefits of cryotherapy – treating your skin with sub-zero temperatures – are hard to contest. Joanne loves those in globe form, her own, available to purchase at Skin Matters, and recommends facial massage in an "in-to-out" direction. "Cold is amazing at tightening skin and pores, but also depuffing the face, especially the eye area," she explains. "Flushing away and stimulating the lymphatic, it awakens nerve communication. Serums and creams applied after feed in better." Chilled globes are a skin prep favourite among makeup artists, especially before red carpet events, and Joanne also recommends using them after laser or peel treatments.

3. Vitamin C

Antioxidants such as vitamin C are invaluable when it comes to the pursuit of a brighter, more radiant complexion – ideal if you are plagued by dullness. They also work to protect the skin against environmental aggressors. "You cannot get enough of them [antioxidants] in my book. They repair, strengthen and help reproduce cells," Joanne says. "My go-to is Envrion's Intense C-Boost Mela-Even Cream, use it in the morning with your moisturiser. Some day creams will contain vitamin C, but I prefer a booster or serum to add it in more potent form. Don't forget to wear your SPF."

4. Caffeinated Eye Cream

Caffeine can help ease puffiness around the eye area

Puffiness around the eye area is one of the most common tiredness-related skin woes – one that announces your poor night's sleep to everyone you meet. Caffeine, as a skincare ingredient, can be effective in easing inflammation, "proven to aid drainage due to the stimulation and constriction it affects upon the capillaries and the lymphatic," according to Joanne. After massaging your skin with ice globes, she advises introducing a caffeinated eye cream. "It is best used in the morning (something more hydrating is better suited to night) but I would avoid anything heavy as this can aid swelling in the eye area. Some of these products give a tingling effect, and if your eyes are super sensitive, I would avoid this step." An "excellent" alternative is a hydrating under-eye mask, "kept in the fridge" for a super-soothing, cooling sensation.

5. Liquid Exfoliant

Especially key in winter when humidity levels are low and dullness is rife, acids – also known as liquid or chemical exfoliants – can help restore glow. "Toners that contain glycolic or lactic acid are great and prime skin to penetrate products better, some are gentle enough to use every night after cleansing." Joanne stresses the importance of using an exfoliant in a liquid format – physical, grainy scrubs can be harsh and abrasive – and rates Biologique Recherche's P50, Environ's Concentrated Alpha Hydroxy Toner and Paula's Choice's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.