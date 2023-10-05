The skincare hack every facialist swears by for glowing skin

It's no secret that A-list stars including Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle swear by regular professional facials to keep their skin looking radiant. But, whether it's a peel, pore-cleansing treatment or facial acupuncture, one step all facials share in common (and never skip over) is facial massage.

But, why is the skincare industry so obsessed with this crucial step? We asked Anna Seynaeve, co-founder of Facestellar one of Paris's most popular facial massage clinics, why facial massage is essential for healthy, glowing skin.

Why is facial massage important?

"Facial massage works the lymphatic system, facial muscles & fascia," explains Anna. "Our lymph acts like a filter for our body, eliminating toxins. Its functioning is an integral part of healthy skin but there are many factors that block lymph flow such as, a stressful lifestyle, lack of exercise, excess of sugar. Facial massage encourages good lymphatic flow and the entire body benefits from it."

"Some of these benefits include improved blood circulation to the skin, reduced appearance of wrinkles, reduced tension in facial muscle and improved look of scar tissue," she says. "We carry a lot of tension in our face and it's the same as having a back massage - you feel and look better after the muscles have been loosened."

Does facial massage give you wrinkles?

"It's a common misconception that face massage gives you wrinkles," explains Anna. "Think of your abdominals, they also get wrinkled up when you do exercises, does it mean you get a wrinkly tummy? Not at all, quite the opposite. Facial massage trains your skin and underlying tissues to be firm and tight."



Facial massage is seen as one of the number one solutions to a puffy face and Anna explains why: "Face massage is such an effective tool for de-puffing the face because improved lymph flow allows for excess fluid to drain through the lymph nodes, exiting the body as urine."

How to give yourself a facial massage

A facial massage doesn't have to be 30 minutes long to be effective. It can be done in less than 2 minutes and while you're applying your skincare. "Whenever you cleanse your face or apply a face cream or oil, you should be lifting 'up and out'," says Anna. "This will give the skin a more lifted appearance."

Using a facial oil will give the skin more 'slip' and allow you to massage without friction but be careful which oil you choose if you're prone to blemishes. "Always always check your facial oil on a comedogenic chart," says Anna. "It should not be greater than 2 to not block your pores. I'd suggest a good quality rosehip oil."

Our 3 favourite facial oils:

For dry skin:

Certified Organic Rosehip Oil - Trilogy

Rumoured to be the facial oil Kate Middleton prefers, Trilogy's Rosehip Oil is packed with free-radical fighting antioxidants and gives skin a hefty dose of radiance. £34.99 AT HOLLAND&BARRETT

For sensitive skin:

The Light Fantastic Cacao and Schisandra Ceramide Face Oil - Pai Skincare

A lovely face oil for people with sensitive skin, this formula is light but nourishing and won't cause reactive skin to become overwhelmed. £29 AT LOOK FANTASTIC

For all skin types:

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil - The Ordinary

This affordable formula is perfect for all skin types. A few drops into your palm for your nightly facial massage and it will turn dull, lacklustre skin radiant and glowy. £9.70 AT BOOTS

